The Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with the Office of the Resident District Commissioner in Nabilatuk district, conducted a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) on the 5th of March,2025 at Nabilatuk Town Council Hall.

The aim of the DIPF was to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity among civil servants in Nabilatuk district.

The event was attended by stakeholders including local government representatives, civil society organizations, members of the Public Accounts Committee, politicians, and community monitors who gathered to discuss issues related to integrity and corruption prevention.

KACC presented the findings of the monitoring efforts in Education, Health, Environment, SAGE, Works, Water and Recruitment in the district.

The RDC, who also served as the chairperson of the DIPF, Mr. Kyeyune Ssenyonjo thanked KACC for supporting the RDC’s office in conducting the activity and encouraged citizens to continue reporting issues to either his office, or the CAO so that they can be resolved.

Mr. Richard Madete, the C.A.O of Nabilatuk district, emphasized the need to have DIPFs after the end of every quarter so that KACC can provide feedback on their performance.

Mr. Madete highlighted the achievements such as teacher recruitment, commissioning various projects in different sectors, and pledged to uphold the image of Nabilatuk District Local Government.

The LC.V Chairperson, Mr. Lokol Paul, urged the people of Nabilatuk to develop the district and called on investors to consider investing in Nabilatuk for its development.

During the forum, proposals were made on how to improve pupil enrollment in primary schools.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and the Royal Danish Embassy for making the activity happen and also thanked the district officials for attending in large numbers. One challenge the district was facing was the recruitment gap in the health department.