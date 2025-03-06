Uganda’s energy landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, marked by a rapidly evolving energy sector that is attracting global attention.

This growth, primarily driven by significant developments in oil, gas, and renewable energy, is positioning Uganda as a key player in Africa’s energy future.

The Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) has announced a landmark event aimed at capitalizing on this momentum – the Energy Convention 2025. Scheduled for April 29-30 at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, the convention will gather a diverse group of industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and experts. The central theme, “Integrating Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future,” reflects Uganda’s commitment to a holistic and balanced energy strategy, ensuring that the country’s energy mix can meet both current demands and future sustainability goals.

The energy sector’s rapid growth is evident across both fossil fuel and renewable energy projects. The Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields, under development by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, are leading the charge. With Tilenga’s construction now at 45% completion and over 90 wells drilled, the project is on track to deliver substantial production capacity. Kingfisher, which stands at 58% completion, is expected to play a major role in boosting Uganda’s oil output.

In tandem with these projects, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is advancing with impressive speed. Once completed, this 1,443-kilometer pipeline will link Uganda’s oil fields to international markets via Tanzania’s coastline. With land acquisition nearly finalized and pipeline segments already delivered and welded, EACOP is poised to become a central pillar in Uganda’s oil export strategy. The project is forecasted to generate over 160,000 jobs and contribute approximately 9% to the national GDP.

At the same time, Uganda’s renewable energy sector is making significant strides. The commissioning of the 600 MW Karuma Hydropower Project has been a game-changer, expanding the country’s installed power generation capacity to over 2,000 MW. Future projects are already in the pipeline, including further hydropower plants and a robust expansion of solar energy. By 2040, Uganda aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 4,575 MW, ensuring a diversified and sustainable energy future.

Humphrey Asiimwe, the CEO of UCEM, highlighted the convention’s importance as a catalyst for the next phase of Uganda’s energy growth. He underscored that local companies are already benefitting significantly from the sector’s expansion, with $2.1 billion in oil and gas contracts awarded to Ugandan businesses.

Additionally, the oil and gas sector is providing direct employment to over 15,000 Ugandans, with more than 7,000 individuals receiving specialized training. These figures point to the growing role of Ugandans in driving the energy sector’s success.

The private sector’s involvement is also crucial to this growth, with foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) playing pivotal roles in scaling up Uganda’s energy infrastructure. As the energy sector is expected to require between $15–$20 billion in investments, the Energy Convention 2025 will serve as a critical platform for unlocking further financial and technical support.

The event will not only foster discussions about integrating the country’s diverse energy resources but also present opportunities for businesses to sponsor and exhibit their services. It is expected to facilitate partnerships that can unlock new avenues for energy development and innovation. Aggrey Ashaba, chairperson of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, stated that the convention would be a defining moment for the sector, offering a unique opportunity to collaborate and shape the future of Uganda’s energy market.

Derrick Rukare, the corporate secretary of Wagagai Mining (U) Ltd, further emphasized the importance of this convention, noting the remarkable progress Uganda’s energy sector has made. He is hopeful that the event will continue to shine a light on Uganda’s potential and attract increased investment to the country.

The Energy Convention 2025 is set to be a crucial event in Uganda’s push toward a sustainable and integrated energy future. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, it promises to accelerate the development of a robust energy infrastructure that balances fossil fuel exploration with renewable energy initiatives, ultimately ensuring a prosperous and sustainable energy future for the country.