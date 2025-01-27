President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with H.E. William W. Popp, the United States of America Ambassador to Uganda, at State House Entebbe.
The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and advancing shared interests between Uganda and the United States.
H.E Adonia Ayebare, the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations also attended the meeting.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com