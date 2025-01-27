For many, the events of January 1986 remain etched in history as the dawn of a new era. After enduring five tumultuous years of political instability, marked by civil unrest and a collapse in governance, the arrival of the NRM under the leadership of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was seen as a “fresh breath” for a nation yearning for peace, stability, and progress.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) was established as a liberation movement, leading a guerrilla war through its rebel wing, the National Resistance Army (NRA), which overthrew the government in 1986. Upon assuming the country’s highest office, the NRM made grand promises, portraying Uganda as a land of opportunity and prosperity a “promised land” of gold, milk, and honey. Among their key pledges were ensuring political stability, security, law and order, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.

All Ugandans, both young and old, saw this group of heroes as messiahs who had brought salvation to a country that had been shattered by political scavengers since 1964. Many believed this clique of individuals was the solution to the unanswered questions that had plagued the nation for the past 30 years.

The messiahs led this country for the first five making serious changes whose ideas were a route to the light and nobody ever thought that the heroes turned into villains.

By the time the NRM came to power, Uganda was under a one-party rule. However, after several years of their rule, a ban on multiparty democracy was put on by Obote and Field Marshal Idi Amin Ddada, ending one-party dominance and opening the political field to a variety of political parties.

Yet, once this political space was opened to others, the so-called heroes began to act differently. They implemented mechanisms similar to those used by their predecessors to suppress the human rights of Ugandans.

One of the vivid instances was the issue of vote rigging starting in 2001 when the former colleague of this party leader Dr Kizza Besigye came on and contested, this followed his political imprisonment since this year, the heroes which Ugandans saw in 1986 have vigorously changed into villains becoming worse even more than their predecessors.

The political field for opposition members is also becoming worse and there is no difference from that of past leaders. Forexample the NRM-sponsored Public Order Management Bill is strikingly similar to the 1967 Public Order and Security Act, codified by the Obote regime, in that both bills “seek to gag dissenting views.

The chairman of the party Gen Museveni once stated that “the problem of Africa in general and Uganda in particular is not the people but leaders who want to overstay in power,” however, currently Gen Museveni is one of the leaders in Africa who have over stayed on power since 1986.

The amending of Uganda’s constitution to favour the NRM’s ambitions has sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing it as a betrayal of the principles of democracy. These constitutional changes have been likened to the actions of past leaders who sought to extend their hold on power indefinitely.

In the case of the NRM, the amendments were seen as a strategic move to solidify the party’s grip on leadership, undermining the very democratic ideals they once promised to uphold. Such actions have led to growing disillusionment, as citizens feel that the NRM has mirrored the same authoritarian tendencies it once opposed.

Throughout the history of past regimes, Ugandans lived in constant fear, with dissent punished through brutal incarcerations, harassment, and oppression. Political opponents were silenced, and freedoms were severely restricted, creating a climate of fear that permeated every aspect of life.

Although Ugandans once hoped that a new era under the NRM would bring lasting peace and freedom, the past 39 years have seen an erosion of the liberties they once cherished. What many once thought was a promise of liberation has, in the eyes of some, morphed into an extension of the very same repressive practices that defined past governments.

The Ugandan military, which in the late 90s and early 2000s was celebrated for its role in the country’s stabilization after decades of turmoil, has gradually lost its shine. During its early years, the army was seen as a force for national unity, a protector of the country’s sovereignty, and an example of discipline and professionalism. It became a symbol of the country’s break from the past and was even used as a benchmark to measure the excesses of previous regimes. However, in recent years, the army’s involvement in politics and its actions against civilians have tarnished its reputation. Many now view the military as a tool of the regime, used to suppress opposition and maintain control, rather than as a force dedicated to the protection and well-being of the people.

Despite these challenges, the NRM has been able to point to several achievements during its time in power. Some of these achievements include significant infrastructure development, improvements in education, and an increase in access to healthcare. The government has also made strides in poverty reduction, with a reduction in the proportion of Ugandans living below the poverty line. The country has seen economic growth, especially in sectors like agriculture, trade, and services, and there have been notable efforts to modernize the country’s energy and transport infrastructure.

However, these accomplishments are often overshadowed by the deepening concerns over political freedoms, corruption, human rights abuses, and the country’s democratic health.

Many feel that while progress has been made in certain areas, it has come at the expense of fundamental democratic principles and human rights. This complex mix of achievements and setbacks has left Uganda at a crossroads, with its citizens questioning whether the sacrifices made for political stability and economic progress are truly worth the cost.