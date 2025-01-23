The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has expressed gratitude for the performance of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the large number of beneficiaries in the region.

Speaking on a live conference talk show on Baba TV, 87.7 Baba FM, 89.4 NBS FM, and 96.0 City FM in Jinja City yesterday 22, Wednesday, the Minister gave the PDM analysis report and findings on the first day of the Presidential PDM Assessment tour in Busoga Region.

She informed the general public that the Fountain of Honour, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is already in Busoga with us for four days, as the PPU earlier communicated.

The minister noted that the president was very impressed with the model farmers he visited in the three areas of Namutumba, Luuka, and Jinja Districts, and he made a big deal of those farmers.

Minister gave the statistical report on PDM stating that Busoga Sub-Region has received PDM money equivalent to Ugx 162,060,055,351, with the following statistics per District:

Jinja City, Ugx 5,200,000,000/= with 5,200 beneficiaries, Jinja District Ugx 7,015,000,000, with 7,015 beneficiaries, Namayingo District Ugx 10,359,176,351 with 10,420 beneficiaries, Kamuli District Ugx 16,741,000,000 with 16,741, Bugiri District Ugx 20,279,379,000 with 20,261 beneficiaries, Namutumba District Ugx 23,101,000,000 with 23,052 beneficiaries, Mayuge District Ugx 16,600,000,000 with 16,600 beneficiaries, Iganga District Ugx 8,756,000,000 with 22,870 beneficiaries, Luuka District Ugx 13,285,000,000 with 13,363 beneficiaries, Bugweri District Ugx 7,490,500,000 with 7,777 beneficiaries, Buyende District Ugx 15,218,000,000 with 15,218 beneficiaries, and Kaliro District Ugx 18,015,000,000 with 18,015 beneficiaries making the above stated total.

“I am very impressed with this performance because when we look at the selected model farmers in all areas, we can foresee success in fighting poverty which is the main agenda of this program. The Parish Development Model is an initiative introduced in Uganda in 2022 to reduce poverty at the grassroots,” she said.

The Minister reminded Basoga on the General programme of the remaining days of the Presidential PDM Zonal Tour that;

Thursday, January 23, 2025, the President will have a Live Media interaction with Journalists in the Busoga sub-region at Kityerera State Lodge at 10.00 am; Commission the Presidential Skilling Hub and address a public gathering at Nakabango in Jinja City. Later in the afternoon address Busoga Sub-Region leaders at Mayuge district headquarters.

Friday, January 24, 2025, the president will Launch Construction works at Kimaka Airstrip; Commission the Abyssinia Steel Factory in Jinja and later address the Busoga region PDM Public Rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, the president will Commission the New Tembo Steel Factory in Iganga; address a mega boda-boda rally at Iganga District Headquarters which is organized by Hajji Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant – Press & Mobilization / Deputy Spokesperson and later address the nation at 8.00 pm at the Nakasero State Lodge.

Minister called upon the people of Busoga to attend all the public gatherings where the President will have an interaction with them as they tell him their challenges and not to go where they are not invited to avoid embarrassment.

“I request you to attend a public gathering at Nakabango in Jinja City, a public Rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality, and a mega boda-boda rally at Iganga District Headquarters and leave other private arrangements for specified invited individuals,” she added.

She called upon all the Boda boda riders, Users, Owners and well-wishers to attend the mega boda-boda rally at Iganga District Headquarters because boda-bodas are a general concern in our communities.

She also called for the political support of President Museveni and the mighty NRM party in 2026 because he still has an agenda to push as he continues to secure our future.

In a special way, she expressed her gratitude to the people of Budiope West Constituency, Buyende District.

RCC Jinja City, Richard Gulume Balyainoa called upon not every boda-boda rider to come on his motorcycle for safety reasons and parking space.

“We ask you to board other means of transportation to reach the venue of Iganga district headquarters not everyone to come with boda-bodas for security reasons due to the expected big turn-up,” he added.

In the studios, she was joined by Busoga Regional Whip of RDCs, Richard Gulume Balyaino, RDC Bugweri, Magala Banuli, ARCC Muburi George and others.