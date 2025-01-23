Mr. Michael Kazibwe, a model farmer in Jinja District yesterday called upon farmers in the Busoga Sub-region to avoid politicizing wealth creation messages, particularly those from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Mr. Kazibwe urged farmers to prioritize mindset change and take actionable steps to transform their lives through agriculture.

“There is no yellow money, red money, or blue money,” he said.

“If someone gives you an idea that improves your economy, take it, no matter who is telling you. Politicizing everything won’t put food on your table. For instance, when His Excellency advises us to use our land profitably, he is helping us. He won’t come from the State House to eat our food. It’s up to us to act on these messages for our own benefit,”he added.

The former teacher made the remarks during the President’s visit at his home in Namazala Village, Busede Sub-county, Jinja District.

This visit is part of President Museveni’s 4-day wealth creation and PDM performance assessment tour in Busoga sub-region which commenced today.

Mr. Kazibwe stressed the importance of mindset change, particularly among the youth, highlighting that land and capital, no matter how little, can lead to prosperity if used wisely.

The farmer owns Kazibwe Family Mixed Farm, which includes coffee, cocoa, pigs, a banana plantation , cows and other agricultural ventures.

Transforming Land into Wealth:

Mr. Kazibwe inherited 4.5 acres of land from his father in 1971 and began his farming journey in 1988 after completing his studies at the National Teachers College, Kaliro. Initially a sugarcane farmer, he soon realized the economic challenges of the crop.

“The turning point came in 2013 when NAADS supported me with shs 700,000. I added shs 300,000 and purchased an exotic calf. That calf revolutionized our dairy farming,” he recalled.

From that single exotic calf, Mr. Kazibwe now has 22 dairy cows, five of which produce 80 liters of milk daily. This earns him shs96,000 per day, translating to shs 2.2 million monthly. After expenses, his net annual income from dairy is shs18 million.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and President Museveni’s Four-Acre Model message further motivated me to diversify,”he said.

“Sugarcane prices fell during the pandemic, and I realized it wasn’t sustainable. The President’s advice to transition to high-value crops like cocoa resonated with me,” he said.

In 2020, Mr. Kazibwe spent Shs3.9 million to replace sugarcane with cocoa. Today, he cultivates 2.4 acres of cocoa with 1,080 plants.

“Last year, we harvested 1,227 kilograms of cocoa, earning shs 26 million. After expenses, our net income was shs 22 million. This success encouraged us to expand our cocoa garden further,” he shared.

Mr. Kazibwe has also integrated other crops like bananas and coffee.

With the support of his wife, Mrs. Prossy Kazibwe, and six of their seven children, Mr. Kazibwe has built a thriving farm enterprise.

He said that his family members have actively managed the farm, and his success has inspired neighbors to adopt the Four-Acre Model.

“In my entire enterprise, I earn Shs 74 million annually and have acquired 15 more acres of land. My neighbors have started dairy farming, and many are doing well. Sharing knowledge has been a fulfilling experience,” he said.

Mr. Kazibwe noted that he is also exploring value addition by producing cocoa wine, sugarless chocolate, and charcoal briquettes from cocoa husks. He also makes liquid soap from cow dung as part of his dairy operations.

He collaborates with other farmers to improve milk production and plans to add value by sourcing milk coolers, aligning with First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni’s push for increased milk consumption among children.

“Farmers with small landholdings should embrace the Four-Acre Model. For example, with silage, you can earn Shs900,000 per month from just 10 liters of milk per day. This is far better than sugarcane farming, which is labor-intensive and less profitable,” he noted.

On his part , President Museveni commended the people of Busoga Sub-region for their growing efforts in wealth creation and transitioning out of poverty.

The President expressed optimism about the region’s potential and highlighted the importance of resource utilization and strategic planning.

“I’m very happy to be here. I can see Basoga getting out of poverty,” he said.

“At the time of independence in 1962, only 19% of Ugandans were in the money economy, leaving 81% outside it. The challenge then was underdevelopment and underutilization of resources.”

He noted that while the Basoga are hardworking and have historically participated in the money economy through crops like cotton and sugarcane, they often lacked “ekibalo” (proper planning and calculation) to maximize profits.

“For example, if you grow sugarcane on a small piece of land, you won’t earn much. But when you use your resources well, like Kazibwe and his children who are applying their knowledge and degrees on the farm, you can achieve a lot,”he noted.

On the other hand , the President also urged farmers to align their agricultural activities with global market demands.

“You need to check the demand for crops like cocoa and vanilla on the global market. That’s why coffee remains powerful—it has a stable international demand of 118 million bags annually.”

He also encouraged diversification into activities like fruit farming, dairy production, and poultry, which were part of the government’s 1986 advice on wealth creation.

The President pledged additional government support to farmers like Kazibwe, who have embraced modern farming methods.

“I am happy to see Kazibwe and his family progressing. To support their efforts, we will provide a Fuso truck, a silage cutter, and other resources,” he announced.

President Museveni highlighted the innovative use of cow dung on Kazibwe’s farm, which is used for fertilizer and other by-products. He noted that such practices not only improve productivity but also contribute to sustainable farming.

The event was also attended by Rt.Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga , the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Hon. Rukia Nakadama, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon Babirye Milly Babalanda, the State Minister for Investment and Privatization,Hon. Evelyn Anite, Ms. Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, among other dignitaries.