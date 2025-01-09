The Member of Parliament for Kawempe North Muhammad Ssegirinya, has passed away. Mp Ssegirinya passed away from Rubaga hospital this morning, sources close to the family have confirmed.
Muhammad Ssegirinya was a member of the Uganda’s 11th parliament representing Kawempe north constituency in Kampala city on the ticket of the National Unity Platform Uganda’s leading opposition party in parliament .
