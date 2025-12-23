President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the 2026 general elections, has called on Members of Parliament and local leaders to focus on proper prioritization of development projects.

He said that delays in service delivery are often due to elected leaders not understanding how to prioritize resources.

“Delays come because we prioritize something that your MPs don’t understand,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during his first campaign rally of the day at Nsambwe Primary School in Gomba district.

President Museveni also highlighted the transformation of Kisozi and surrounding areas as an example of what prioritization can achieve.

“When I came here in Kisozi after buying land here, it was a desert. There was no school, road, electricity, nothing. Today we have Mpigi- Kibibi- Gombe- Kanoni- Sembabule-Masaka,” he said.

He urged residents to focus on practical outcomes rather than political expectations.

“Our principle is one kamu kamu gwemuganda [One by one makes a bundle]. Let’s prioritize,” President Museveni said.

On infrastructure, he listed key projects that are ongoing or planned.

“The Kifampa- Bugomola- Kyamuribwa- Villa Maria road will be worked on, while the Kanoni- Maanyi- Mityana- Ssekanyonyi-Busunju road has been delayed but shall also be worked on. Kyahi sub-county will also get electricity,” he said.

He further said the NRM emphasizes wealth creation and used his own experience as an example.

“In 1967, my father was a cattle keeper. I went to Rwakitura. There was no road or electricity, nothing. The cows don’t eat tarmac road; they eat grass. I went and bought land. Later, all these developments found me. I came and looked for another place; they told me there is some land in Kisozi, but they tried to discourage me saying the place was undeveloped,” he said.

On the Parish Development Model (PDM), the President reminded citizens how they can fight poverty through such government programs.

“The people of Gomba, the money that we send you in Operation Wealth Creation, PDM is to help you get out of poverty,” he said.

“At first, we sent entandikwa, OWC, but had complaints saying they served themselves. That’s how I changed and said from today send money to parishes. 18 years and above adults should join a parish SACCO, after joining the SACCO, they choose the committee that serves. Therefore, it’s your role to fight for your demands,” he said.

President Museveni also reported the outcome of his earlier meeting at his Kisozi farm with the youth who had deserted NRM in Gomba. The meeting aimed at discussing their points of discontent, among other issues. He informed the over 500 youth that corruption has long existed and urged them to participate actively in development structures.

On the other hand, President Museveni reminded residents of Uganda’s peace and stability.

“Uganda has been at peace for 40 years, and we cannot dare disrupt it. Whoever tries will regret it.”

The President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Gomba District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

The NRM First National Vice Chairman, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, called on the people of Gomba to vote for the NRM, describing the party as one founded on truth and service.

“NRM people do not lie. From the beginning, this party has loved everyone and upheld clear standards,” Alhajji Kigongo said.

He urged residents to be truthful when raising issues with the President, noting that honest feedback helps the government respond effectively.

“When you are speaking to the President, always tell the truth. Be honest with yourselves and continue supporting the NRM,” he added.

On her part , the Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked residents for turning up in large numbers, saying the attendance reflected strong support for the ruling party.

“I want to thank the people of Gomba for coming. I am very happy to be here. Even in the village of Hon. Bobi Wine we see such a big turnout at this rally,” she said.

Turning to infrastructure, Rt. Hon. Among acknowledged progress on the Masaka–Bukomansimbi–Sembabule–Gomba road but called for urgent works on sections that remain in poor condition.

“We thank His Excellency for the road, but the 10-kilometre stretch from Masaka to Vila-Maria needs attention before it completely deteriorates,” she said.

Rt. Hon. Among further called for the establishment of a regional referral hospital to serve Gomba and neighbouring districts of Kazo and Sembabule, as well as irrigation schemes to support farmers in the cattle corridor.

On party cohesion, the Speaker cautioned NRM leaders against internal conflicts, urging unity behind party flag bearers.

“Let us stop fighting our flag bearers. If we love the party and support President Museveni and all NRM candidates, service delivery in Gomba will improve,” she said.

The NRM Chairperson for Gomba District, Mr. Godfrey Tumwiine, commended the government for what he described as steady progress in security, economic empowerment and service delivery, saying peace and stability have enabled communities to focus on development.

Mr. Tumwiine highlighted the impact of the PDM, under which Gomba District has so far received Shs17.49bn. Of this, Shs15.04bn has already been disbursed to 15,162 households, representing 31 per cent of all households in the district.

He explained that the program is targeting families still outside the money economy, while those already economically active continue to benefit from other government interventions.

On enterprise financing, the Chairperson said the Emyooga program has supported 36 SACCOs with 11,377 members in the district, with the government disbursing Shs1.28 billion to boost small-scale businesses and household incomes.

In the education sector, Mr. Tumwiine reported that Gomba has 91 government primary schools and nine government secondary schools providing Universal Primary and Secondary Education.

However, he noted that 13 parishes still lack a government primary school, while five sub-counties remain without a government secondary school. He said the ongoing construction of a seed secondary school will help narrow the gap.

He further outlined progress in health service delivery, noting that the district currently has one Health Centre IV and eight Health Centre IIIs, with a new HCIII under construction in Maddu Sub-County. He acknowledged that one sub-county is still without a health facility, but plans are underway to address the shortfall.

Mr. Tumwiine also cited improvements in water access, saying 77 per cent of rural villages now have access to safe water following borehole rehabilitation and the construction of piped water systems serving thousands of residents.

He said additional projects are planned to extend coverage to the remaining villages.

On production and livelihoods, the Chairperson highlighted government investments in valley tanks, earth dams and irrigation infrastructure to support livestock and crop farming, noting that water for production has boosted incomes and created jobs at community level.

He further reported that Gomba District is now connected to the national electricity grid, with seven out of nine sub-counties already electrified. He said the remaining two sub-counties are expected to be connected in the next phase of government expansion.

Mr. Tumwiine concluded by reaffirming the district’s support for government programs, urging leaders and beneficiaries to safeguard public resources and ensure they translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.