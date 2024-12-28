Major General Don Nabasa, Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 3 Infantry Division, has called for intensified efforts from intelligence officers to secure lasting peace in the Karamoja sub-region.

Maj Gen Nabasa made the remarks yesterday during a handover ceremony at Moroto Army Barracks, where Lieutenant Colonel Jean Rukira officially took over the role of Division Intelligence Officer from Lieutenant Colonel Fred Eribankya Wemba.

Lt Col Wemba has been appointed as the new commander of the 2 Usalama Infantry Brigade, transitioning from a staff role to a command position. “I urge you to double your efforts and work in synergy to achieve total peace, as guided by the President of the Republic of Uganda, so that Karamoja can join other regions in socio-economic transformation,” said Maj Gen Nabasa.

He praised the intelligence and command teams for their collaboration, which has significantly improved the region’s security situation.

Brigadier General Wilberforce Sserunkuma, Deputy Division Commander, commended both the incoming and outgoing officers for their exemplary service. He encouraged other staff officers to follow their lead, noting that such dedication leads to career advancement and leadership opportunities.

Colonel Albert Kashakamba, Director of Intelligence and Security for Land Force, who represented the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, applauded Maj Gen Nabasa’s leadership. He attributed the improving stability in Karamoja to the UPDF’s effective operations and strong partnerships with other stakeholders.

Lieutenant Colonel Jean Rukira, previously stationed in the 4 Infantry Division in a similar role, vowed to maintain the trust placed in him and work towards achieving the division’s goals. Meanwhile, Lt Col Fred Wemba expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and called for continued cooperation with his successor.

The ceremony, attended by senior officers from the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, Internal Security Organisation, and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, underscored the importance of joint efforts in securing Karamoja and ensuring lasting peace.