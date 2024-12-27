Earlier today, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, assisted by Entebbe police, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority security, and an LC leader, searched a garage in Entebbe Municipality, where a consignment, suspected to have been smuggled from Entebbe International Airport, was being hidden.

In May 2024 and later in October, SH-ACU received a tip-off on a consignment that was suspiciously being held at the Airport. Since then, SH-ACU, together with other security agencies, have monitored the consignment.

On 17th December, the consignment was smuggled out of the Airport.

SH-ACU investigation team was tipped off and traced the same in a motor vehicle garage in Entebbe.

Today, upon conducting a search, the joint Investigation team discovered 40 large and medium metallic boxes containing suspected counterfeit US dollars, amounting to $2m. To hoodwink their would-be targets, the fraudsters added soil in the boxes to exaggerate their weight.

Besides the fake currency, the team also recovered several bulky, well-wrapped boxes, falsely appearing to contain goods in transit, yet they had useless items, including empty crates of soda and beer.

So far, three suspects have been arrested, while efforts to apprehend others are ongoing. The Head of the unit, Brig Gen. Henry Isoke, reiterated the Unit’s determination in coordination with other sister agencies to crack down on criminals who target innocent citizens and foreigners to extort from them colossal sums of money through fraudulent and fake transactions.