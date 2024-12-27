As Ugandans prepare to join the global community in welcoming the year 2025 next week, religious leaders in Uganda are calling on Christians to focus on serving God and forgetting past mistakes.

The message comes amidst a heated debate on DNA testing, which has become a contentious issue among Ugandan men.

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a molecule that contains the genetic instructions used in the development and function of all living organisms.

Experts refer to it as the ‘building blocks of life’ or the ‘genetic blueprint’.

This was sparked by the counsel from His Grace Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, who has dissuaded Christian men from taking DNA tests to ascertain the paternity of their children.

Delivering his Christmas message during a service held at the magnificent All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala, the archbishop was concerned at the worrying trend of DNA testing fearing its potential emotional effects could be dangerous on both children and the fathers.

He, instead, urged male believers to emulate Joseph, who, according to the Biblical accounts, raised Jesus Christ without any condition in spite of the circumstances that were difficult to understand by the limited human knowledge.

The archbishop’s message comes at a time when there is a growing trend of Ugandan men seeking DNA tests to confirm the paternity of their children.

The call by the archbishop has sparked a mix of reactions, with some men welcoming the message as timely and others expressing scepticism

Some, especially social media users, have misinterpreted the message as condoning infidelity or dismissing the importance of accountability in marriage relationships.

The message in this context can be seen as a call to focus on spiritual and emotional aspects of fatherhood rather than just the biological.

Bishop Daniel Muwanga of Rockbase Church in Jinja City quotes an African proverb, saying, “…let us leave the past and focus on the present, united in our pursuit of serving God…”

Asked for a comment for this article, Bishop Muwanga, however, shifts the focus from the debate on DNA testing to the importance of forgetting past mistakes and moving forward.

He takes a pinch at the archbishop, saying his statement is rooted on the quality of members he has in his church (Church of Uganda) who are not deeply rooted in the Bible’s teachings.

He quotes Philippians 3:13-14, which encourages believers to let go of past mistakes, failures, and successes to support his case.

The born-again bishop emphasizes that past mistakes do not define who people or servants of God are.

In the text under review, Bishop Muwanga says Apostle Paul is encouraging believers to let go of past mistakes, failures, and successes.

…this does not mean ignoring or denying the past, but rather not letting it define or hold us back…”,he clarified.

Instead of dwelling on the past, Bishop Daniel Muwanga asks Christians to focus on the present and future, considering how they can provide love, care, and support to their children, regardless of biological ties

He reminds believers that their identity and worth are not defined by their biological relationship to their child or children but rather by their roles as spiritual fathers and leaders in their households.

“…let go of any assumptions or expectations and focus on nurturing your relationship with your child or children, concentrate on your role as spiritual fathers and leaders in your respective households…”, counsels the talkative prelate.

Muwanga says believers should in the year 2025 unite in their pursuit of serving God, leaving past mistakes behind and focusing on the present and future.

The message of forgiveness, love, and compassion, the cleric says should always be the catchphrase on the lips of every true and committed Christian away from the lukewarm ones who only use the church as a showbiz.

Rogers Ssentongo, an employee of Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), the makers of Club Pilsner, acknowledges the challenges surrounding suspicion of infidelity but emphasizes the importance of forgiveness.

“…as a husband, one feels manipulated, betrayed, and used, but also as a father, we can take care and bring up any child in life regardless of the biological status,” he said.

Ssentongo, who heads a loose pressure group known as Busoga Keyboard Warriors (BKW) critical of societal ills, stresses the need for men to learn to forgive and work on weak areas in their lives.

Members of BKW always assemble every evening at Space Café along Jinja Main Street, where they brainstorm on issues of accountability and transparency in public spaces.

The DNA issue has been a hot topic of debate, with most youthful members disagreeing with the archbishop’s guidance, saying some women must be checked in order to fix impunity.

Emmanuel Joram Kamugisha, commonly known as Gish, says there is no compromise on the question of accountability in marriage.

Though not a victim to infidelity, Kamugisha, who is always described by colleagues as a radical, encourages youthful men who are suspicious to rush and seek the truth through a DNA test.

“…some women can play games with men who can end up killing their husbands because of their uncontrolled libido, so the best is to unpack the truth and shame the devil in her…”, Gish roars

The KBW group uses online platforms to mobilize public opinion and push for accountability, something they have succeeded by having a strong impact and attracting attention from the authorities.

This is because, at times, they operate under a mob mentality in the sense that when keyboard warriors gang up on someone or an issue, it can create a sense of overwhelm or intimidation.

Uganda’s Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar, Amb. Hajji Mohammed Beswari Kezaala, also expresses support for the archbishop’s message, citing Islamic teachings that emphasize the child’s belonging to the owner of the bed on which the woman ordinarily sleeps.

“…in Islamic faith, which I subscribe to, the child belongs to the owner of the bed on which the woman ordinarily sleeps, so the DNA fuss is counterproductive,” Amb. Kezaala remarks briefly, apparently fearing to plunge in controversy least expected of a diplomat.