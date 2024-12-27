In the mass parked to full capacity held at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral – Kitovu in Masaka City, Bobi Wine called on supporters to let Ssenteza’s death and that of others inspire a renewed commitment to the fight for justice, freedom, and political change in the country.

“Frank was deliberately knocked down and run over by a military truck at the Busega roundabout in December 2020. His death was not an accident – it was a brutal act meant to silence and intimidate us. But what haunts me the most is not just the loss of Frank, but the betrayal that followed. On January 2nd, just days after his death, some of the leaders I once trusted went and met with Gen. Museveni at Kyobe Lodge. I will not mention their names today, but I want them to know I know what they did,” Bobi Wine stated solemnly.

He went on to stress the importance of integrity within the struggle for liberation, urging unity and honesty among those fighting for change.

“In this struggle, the greatest bond we can share is truthfulness and honesty. People’s lives have been lost. This is not a game – it is a matter of life and death. We owe it to those who have sacrificed everything to stay true to the cause,” he added.

Continuing in the same vein, Bobi Wine called on all supporters to honor the memory of those who had fallen by remaining steadfast and loyal to the fight for justice.

“After we laid Ssenteza to rest, just two days later on December 30th while we were in Kalangala, we were arrested again. Many of my closest comrades Nubian, Eddie Mutwe, and others – were thrown into jail for seven months. Yet, while they suffered, other so-called leaders walked free. I have said it before, and I will say it again – stay faithful and honest. Our struggle must be guided by the principles of truth and sacrifice,” Bobi Wine emphasized.

Drawing parallels to the resilience of the Catholic faith, Bobi Wine reflected on the sacrifices made by religious leaders in Uganda’s past, urging the congregation to embody similar courage and dedication.

“We stand here today as Catholics, but let us remember that our forefathers fought with truth and faithfulness to ensure this faith endured. Let that same spirit guide us in this fight for justice. As we remember Frank Ssenteza and others who gave their lives, let their sacrifice remind us that this struggle is not for personal gain – it is for the liberation of our country,”

Meanwhile, Ssenteza was killed and two journalists injured on 27th December 2020 amid violent confrontations between security forces and followers who were challenging the country’s longtime leader Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Senteza was attacked while helping to transport a journalist Ashiraf Kasirye who was injured during an earlier confrontation between the police and a group of Bobi Wine’s supporters.