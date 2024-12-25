A man was killed in Kabale District on Christmas Eve after allegedly stealing two cocks from a local farmer. The incident took place on December 24, 2024, at around 4:00 AM in Kyembeho village, Kaharo Sub County.

According to reports, Tumwesigye Deus, 38, was accused of breaking into the kitchen of Byaruhanga Alex, a peasant in the area, and stealing the cocks. Byaruhanga spotted Tumwesigye through his window and rushed outside to chase him. The suspect was then caught by Byaruhanga and other villagers who had come to his aid.

A mob of local residents, including Byaruhanga and Nasasira Osbert, allegedly attacked the man and hacked him to death.

Authorities were alerted, and the District CID officer, along with his team, responded quickly to the scene. Witness statements were taken, and the body was retrieved and examined. A post-mortem was conducted, though the suspects involved in the killing remain on the run.

Two individuals, Kanyankole Venansio, the local LC1 chairperson, and Kesande Fausat, the sister of the deceased, have been arrested to aid the investigation.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

The motive for the crime appears to be linked to previous allegations of theft by the deceased, who was reportedly known as a habitual criminal in the community.