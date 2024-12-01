In a heartwarming act of service above self, soldiers attached to the Presidential convoy today rescued motorists stranded in Nakabira Swamp in Buyende Town Council.

The Presidential motorcade, returning from World AIDS Day celebrations in Buyende District, encountered a traffic snarl caused by a Mitsubishi Canter stuck deep in the muddy swamp. The blockage left numerous vehicles trapped in a growing queue with no clear way forward.

In a swift and coordinated response, soldiers from the Special Forces Command (SFC), led by their commander, Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, rolled up their sleeves to help. Other commanders present included Col. John Bosco Asiguza, Commander of Special Forces Group 1, and Maj. Ampaho, the Convoy Commander.

The soldiers worked tirelessly to free the Canter from the mud, expertly filling in the hole to ensure smooth passage for other vehicles. Their actions enabled the Canter and other stranded vehicles to proceed without further delays.

This selfless intervention highlighted the essence of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as a “people’s force” dedicated to serving and protecting Ugandans in every circumstance.

Motorists and witnesses expressed deep gratitude for the soldiers’ efforts, calling the gesture a true demonstration of compassion and unity. It served as a reminder of the UPDF’s enduring commitment to not just national security, but also to the welfare of the Ugandan citizens.

WATCH VIDEO: