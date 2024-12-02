Musanze, Rwanda – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) are set to embark on joint military training exercises as part of a renewed effort to enhance border security and tackle transnational crime.

The resolution was reached during a high-level security conference held on November 30, 2024, at Classic Resort Lodge, Nyakinama, Musanze District in Rwanda.

The conference, which brought together proximity commanders from both nations, identified key priority areas, including the mobilisation and sensitisation of border communities, improved coordination mechanisms, and intensified intelligence-sharing.

These measures aim to address tactical and operational challenges and strengthen the preparedness and readiness of both forces to respond to emerging threats.

Speaking at the conference’s closure, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of UPDF Land Forces, underscored the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

“Uganda and Rwanda are brothers. We need each other in trade and security for the prosperity of our people. These regular meetings and proposed training exercises are very important,” he said, emphasizing that mutual coordination is essential for socio-economic transformation.

Lt Gen Muhanga also hailed the progress made since the first proximity commanders’ meeting in Nyagatare, Rwanda.

“These engagements have significantly improved coordination and cooperation between our two forces, enabling us to work together more smoothly and resolve issues quickly,” he added.

Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, RDF Army Chief of Staff, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that cross-border issues are now being resolved more efficiently.

“Previously, border issues required lengthy processes involving embassies or higher headquarters in Kampala and Kigali. Today, commanders on the ground can address these problems swiftly, either through direct meetings or phone calls,” he explained.

The conference culminated in the signing of a joint communique by Brig Gen Paul Muhanguzi, UPDF 2nd Infantry Division Commander, and Brig Gen Frank Mutembe, RDF 2nd Infantry Division Commander.

The document outlines the resolutions and timelines for implementation, marking a milestone in the partnership between the two forces.

Maj Kiconco Tabaro, Public Information Officer of the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, highlighted the significance of the resolutions, stating, “These training exercises will not only enhance the tactical and operational capabilities of our forces but also foster unity and trust between our nations. This is a bold step towards ensuring border security and promoting socio-economic development in the region.”

The meeting attracted a high-level delegation, including Maj Gen James Birungi, UPDF Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security; Col Regis Katarayiha, RDF Head of Defence Intelligence; and several brigade and battalion commanders, intelligence officers, and liaison officials from both countries.