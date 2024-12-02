Kisoro – Police in Kisoro District have arrested Ronald Mfitumukiza for allegedly murdering his 75-year-old mother, Consilata Nyirabagenzi, in a shocking incident that has left the community in disbelief.

The tragic event occurred on November 30, 2024, at around 4 p.m. in Kanyamegeri Village, Chihe Parish, Nyakinama Sub-county.

According to police reports, the elderly Nyirabagenzi had sought refuge at Yesu Arakiza Pentecostal Church after her son reportedly became violent, breaking household property and throwing items out of their home.

Nyirabagenzi approached Pastor Jesca Uwimana and other women at the church, pleading for assistance in restraining her son.

However, upon returning to her home with the group, the suspect allegedly picked up a wooden plank studded with nails and struck his mother on the head. The blow caused her to collapse, and she died instantly.

A concerned neighbor, Gasore Edward, reported the incident to Nyakinama Police Post, prompting further action by Kisoro Central Police Station. Officers visited and documented the scene, conducted a postmortem examination, and handed the deceased’s body over to her relatives for burial.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident, stating, “The suspect was immediately arrested, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.”