Kabale – The bodies of nine Congolese refugees who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Rubanda District on Friday night have been handed over to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for burial.

The victims, who died on the spot, were transported to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital after the accident, which occurred at around 10:00 PM in Kamuserwa Cell, Nyarurambi Ward, Rubanda Town Council, along the Kabale-Kisoro road.

The crash involved a white Toyota Hiace van, registration number UBK 037G, driven by 35-year-old Isabirye Charles. His body has since been returned to his family in Iganga District for burial.

Among the deceased were two male adults, three female adults, three female juveniles, and one male juvenile.

Another 34 passengers, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Jimmy Ogwang, UNHCR’s team leader in Kisoro District, confirmed that the victims were refugees from different settlements.

Seven were from Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in Kamwenge District, one from Nakivale Refugee Settlement, and one from Kyaka Refugee Settlement.

“All the deceased have been transported back to their respective settlement camps for burial,” Ogwang said.

He also noted that UNHCR has provided food, bedding, and other essential supplies to support the injured during their recovery.

Ogwang revealed that the group had traveled without notifying UNHCR officials in Kisoro District, making it difficult to track their movements.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, the accident occurred due to brake failure, causing the vehicle to overturn and plunge approximately 100 meters off the road.

“The victims were heading to Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement when the tragedy struck,” Maate said.

He added that the scene was documented by ASP Abantu Habert, alongside traffic and highway patrol officers, with medical personnel from Muko Health Centre IV providing immediate assistance.

The vehicle has been towed to Rubanda Central Police Station for further inspection as investigations into the incident continue.