Three Ugandan businessmen—Sudhir Ruparelia of Ruparelia Group, Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Group, and Haruna Ssentongo of Haruna Enterprises—have been recognized among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Business Personalities by the African Regional Journal. This prestigious list celebrates leaders reshaping Africa’s business landscape through innovation and economic impact.

Sudhir Ruparelia

A cornerstone of Uganda’s business success, Sudhir Ruparelia is the founder of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, education, hospitality, and banking. His journey from a small trader to one of Africa’s wealthiest individuals demonstrates resilience and vision. Ruparelia’s Crane Bank was a notable financial institution, and his investments, such as Speke Resort and Kabira Country Club, have elevated Uganda’s tourism sector. His philanthropic initiatives include supporting education and health care across the region.

Hamis Kiggundu

Hamis Kiggundu, better known as Ham, heads Ham Group of Companies, which spans real estate, logistics, and technology. Born in Masaka, Ham’s entrepreneurial journey began with importing goods before transitioning to large-scale real estate projects, including iconic properties like Nakivubo Stadium. His innovations in technology, such as launching multimedia platforms like Hamz Line and Hamz Campus, emphasize his forward-thinking approach. Ham is also deeply involved in philanthropy, funding educational and health initiatives.

Haruna Ssentongo

As the founder of Haruna Enterprises, Haruna Ssentongo is a trailblazer in Uganda’s real estate industry. He has developed residential and commercial spaces that cater to middle-class Ugandans, promoting urbanization and creating employment opportunities. His investments, notably in Kampala’s prime locations, showcase a commitment to transforming urban living standards.

The African Regional Journal highlights the transformative impact of these entrepreneurs, showcasing Uganda’s rising prominence in the continent’s economic sphere. Their recognition underscores a blend of strategic vision, innovation, and dedication to societal improvement.