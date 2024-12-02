Kampala, Uganda – 30th November 2024. The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) hosted the prestigious PRAU Excellence Awards 2024 last evening at Protea Hotel, celebrating innovation, creativity, and professionalism in public relations. Under the theme “Recognising Innovation,” the event spotlighted groundbreaking PR campaigns and exceptional professionals shaping Uganda’s communication landscape.

In her opening remarks, Tina Wamala, President of PRAU, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“We deeply appreciate our members, sponsors, and all the professionals who submitted their outstanding work. Innovation is the driving force of our industry, inspiring progress and excellence. Tonight, is about celebrating the innovators who elevate our profession.”

Categories Recognizing Excellence

The awards honored achievements across diverse categories, including:

Best Crisis Communication Campaign – Equity Bank

Best Event Experiential Campaign – Sauti Plus

Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)/ESG Campaign – Uganda Breweries Limited

Best Digital and Social Media Campaign – Sauti Plus

Best Not-For-Profit – Population Service International

Best Internal Communication Campaign – East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)

Best Media Relations Campaign – Brainchild BWC

Young PR Professional of the Year – Ivan Darlington

PR Agency of the Year – Mediage PR

Best Overall PR Campaign – Mediage PR

Lifetime Achievement Award – Henry Rugamba

Best Corporate Communication Campaign – Mediage PR

Best Public Affairs Campaign – UMEME

In the Students’ Category of the 2024 PRAU Excellence Awards, there was no official award winner as none of the submissions met the required percentage threshold set by the judges for nomination. However, the judges noted that one submission distinguished itself from the others: that of Ms. Esther Nampeera.

In light of this, the judges have proposed a new and unprecedented approach. While there will be no official award in this category, Ms. Nampeera’s exceptional efforts warrant special recognition. The judges recommend presenting her with a Certificate of Commendation to acknowledge her outstanding submission.

Thus, while this recognition is separate from the main award, Ms. Esther Nampeera is officially acknowledged as the standout performer in the Students’ Category of the 2024 PRAU Excellence Awards. This decision marks a significant milestone in the history of the awards.

Hon. Shatsi Musherure Kutesa, Guest of Honour, commended PRAU for its role in advancing the PR profession in Uganda:

“Awards like this honor excellence and inspire professionals to reach their highest potential. PRAU’s commitment to fostering professionalism and innovation is crucial for the growth of the industry.”

She also reaffirmed her support for the Public Relations Practitioners’ Bill, a significant step towards regulating and elevating PR practice in Uganda.

Dr. Innocent Nahabwe, Lead Judge and Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters, praised the exceptional caliber of entries: “The level of professionalism, creativity, and excellence showcased this year is truly inspiring. Effective communication has the power to transform businesses, communities, and societies, and tonight’s awards reflect that impact.”

Representing the Uganda Advertising Association, Zaninka Lyz Cynthia (MCIPR), highlighted the importance of collaboration: “Partnerships between PRAU, the Uganda Advertising Association, and the Uganda Marketers Society demonstrate the strength of working together. Tonight, we celebrate not only the winners but the collective commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in communication.”

The PRAU Excellence Awards continue to set the standard for recognizing and inspiring excellence in public relations. With this year’s focus on innovation, the event not only celebrated achievements but also encouraged professionals to embrace creativity, collaboration, and forward-thinking practices.