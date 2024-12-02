By Rev. Eva Nakato Musisi

The Province of the Church of Uganda has reconciled with Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye, the Chaplain of Kampala Capital City Authority (Central Division) in what clearly symbolizes broader reckoning for a Church which prides in her 150 years of vivid existence.

Canon Kasirye dragged the Church of Uganda to Court following their July 18th 2023 statement which was published by the Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda, Rev. Canon William Ongeng which according to Kasirye, was defamatory.

Appearing before the RTD High Court Judge, Justice Atwooki Rugardya at his Chambers at the High Court (Civil Division) on Wednesday, 27th November 2024: both Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda who also represented the Church of Uganda and Canon Kasirye to apologize and forgave each other for their past wrongs.

According to the mediation clause no. 059 of 2023 arising from the Civil suit no. 504 of 2023 which was witnessed and signed by the lawyers of both parties namely Canon Naboth Muhairwe (The Provincial Chancellor of Church of Uganda) and Lawyer Joseph Kiryowa (Counsel for Canon Kasirye) both parties also committed to a complete cessation of hostile publications which may be hurtful to each other and to desist from all actions which may be harmful to the unity of the body of Christ, Church.

Such cases as these, underscore the fact that God’s protection of the ‘one, holy, catholic and apostolic’ church does not excuse conflicts and divisions amongst Christians. On the contrary, it makes us even more worthy of our greater efforts for open discussions, mutual respect for one another and for the nurture of a culture of mutual respect in the Church.

This poignant saga also serves as a cautionary tale that every single court case is perilous enough to shatter the central flank of a unified Church and fraught the serenity of our calm ecclesiastical atmosphere. In effect, this impairs our canonical duty as priests to maintain the value and the duty of our Church as a custodian of peace. (John 15: 12-17).

Priests are called to the service of the joyful and happy church where through bearing witness to the beauty of Jesus and with a meek heart help the laity to discover something of this beauty. This we can do by meeting people, listening to their stories and being a good example for their religious quest for forgiveness and reconciliation.

This court case therefore shows that the most common cause for bitter conflicts in the Church are not a result of dogma, sacraments and even ministries; of which, by God’s singular grace we are fully and universally preserved.

Instead, conflicts which polarize church leaders, stem from political and personal options which grow into ideologies and take priority over religious and ecclesial considerations and eventually, leading to the complete abandonment of the value and the duty of obedience in the church.

Finally, this court case exposes mental health issues which are often stigmatized and misunderstood by the Church, where priests are expected to maintain a certain facade of perfection. By exposing such struggles therefore, the author hopes to contribute to a broader conversation on mental wellness among clergy and the need to develop a concrete support system in the Church.

Rev. Eva Nakato Musisi (Mrs)

enamusisi@yahoo.com

CHAPLAIN, Galiraya High School