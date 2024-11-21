The family of the late Joseph Francis Olokojo, a retired headmaster from Tororo District, is deeply disappointed after murder charges against suspects in his brutal killing were abruptly dropped by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on October 31, 2024. The deceased was famously known for being a former headmaster for Tororo College.

Olokojo’s death, which occurred on August 14, 2024, left the community in shock. He was attacked at his home in Ogolla village, doused in petrol, and set on fire. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries en route to Mulago Referral Hospital.

From the beginning, the family expressed concerns about the lazy manner in which the police handled the case, with initial claims dismissing the murder as a suicide. The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) eventually stepped in, leading to the arrest of several suspects, including Olokojo’s widow, Mrs. Aket Benardet Olokojo. However, the family’s hope for justice was dashed when the charges were suddenly withdrawn without their consultation or explanation.

In a letter to the ODPP, the family’s legal representatives, Alliance Advocates, expressed frustration and raised serious concerns about the decision. They criticized the lack of transparency and fairness, noting that the family, as key stakeholders, was not granted an audience to understand the reasons for the withdrawal. The sudden nature of the decision, made just days before the suspects’ scheduled court appearance, has fueled suspicion of a possible cover-up.

The community has also been left disillusioned by the move, with many questioning how justice can be served when key decisions are made in secrecy. Olokojo, a respected former headmaster of St. Peter’s College in Tororo, was a figure of great importance to both his family and the broader community. For many, the decision to drop the charges is seen as a betrayal, leaving wounds that run deep.

The family has raised several critical questions about the handling of the case. They wonder why charges were sanctioned initially if there was insufficient evidence, why the withdrawal was done so abruptly, and why their input as victims was not sought. They also question whether the emotional trauma experienced by Olokojo’s elderly mother and siblings was considered at all.

The family is now calling for a review of the case and is urging the ODPP to reinstate the charges. They have presented additional evidence and are seeking a meeting with the DPP to discuss how justice can still be achieved. Their advocates argue that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done, warning that decisions made without transparency only deepen mistrust in the legal system.

The local community has joined the family in demanding answers, emphasizing that Olokojo’s death cannot simply be brushed aside. As one resident put it, “When the drums of justice go silent, the people will find other ways to speak.” The pressure is mounting on the authorities to reconsider their actions and provide the family and community with the justice they deserve.

The family remains steadfast in their quest for answers, believing that justice for Olokojo is not only about accountability for his death but also about restoring trust in a system that has shown troubling signs of failure. The scars of this tragedy are unlikely to heal until those responsible are held to account.