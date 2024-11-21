Uganda is set to host the 43rd African Association of Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) Round Table Conference and Annual General Meeting from November 26-29, 2024, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference, themed “Agile and Resilient Public Administration Framework for Sustainable Development in Africa,” will bring together over 700 delegates from across the continent. Participants will deliberate on strategies to strengthen governance systems to address Africa’s social, economic, and environmental challenges.

This marks the third time Uganda has hosted the event, following the 20th conference in 1998 and the 38th in 2018. The gathering is expected to highlight Uganda’s progress and leadership in public administration, while boosting its reputation as a top destination for international events.

Muruli Mukasa, Uganda’s Minister for Public Service, emphasized the conference’s relevance amid the country’s ongoing restructuring of public service institutions under its rationalization program. “The public service must adopt agility to meet contemporary needs,” Mukasa said, adding that lessons from other nations would be valuable.

“Nowadays, people demand instant responses. Unlike the old-fashioned style where communication could take weeks, public administration must adapt to today’s fast-paced world while upholding service principles,” he noted.

Mukasa also highlighted the economic and cultural benefits of hosting such an event, including increased tourism, investment opportunities, and global visibility. Partnerships with government ministries, UN bodies, international institutions, and corporations like Kenya Airways have been established to ensure the conference’s success, he added.

Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, described the event as an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s capacity to host high-profile international forums. She said it would advance policy recommendations on integrating technology, fostering effective leadership, and promoting efficient service delivery for sustainable development.

The conference will also create opportunities for collaboration between African states and enhance local business and professional partnerships. Organizers have put in place streamlined visa processes and safety measures to facilitate delegate participation.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, located on the serene shores of Lake Victoria, is one of Uganda’s premier luxury resorts. Renowned for its world-class facilities, the resort features state-of-the-art conference amenities, opulent accommodations, and a variety of leisure options, including water sports, wellness spas, and fine dining. Its tranquil setting, combined with its capacity to host large-scale events, makes it a preferred destination for high-profile conferences, summits, and retreats.