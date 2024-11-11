Kisoro, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to arrive in Kisoro District on Tuesday to campaign for Rose Kabagyeni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate in the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election. The visit comes amid escalating tensions within the NRM, as party veterans and supporters eagerly await Museveni’s stance in a race that has exposed rifts within the ruling party and challenged its once-unified base in Kisoro.

President Museveni’s visit has taken on added significance as Kisoro’s influential NRM chairman, Dr. Philemon Mateke, has openly opposed Kabagyeni’s candidacy, alleging that her selection followed a flawed and controversial primary process. Mateke’s resistance has divided NRM members, with some aligning with his view that Kabagyeni was “imposed” on the district and does not represent the true choice of the people. His influence could sway the district’s NRM supporters, many of whom have long regarded Mateke as a political guide.

Museveni and Mateke share a four-decade-long friendship, and Mateke’s significant legacy in the district, where his late daughter, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, previously served as Woman MP and State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, has further complicated matters. Local NRM cadres and voters alike are speculating on whether Museveni will stand by his old ally’s reservations about Kabagyeni or adhere strictly to party unity by backing her unequivocally.

In the lead-up to the by-election, NRM leaders are attempting to rally around Kabagyeni despite the discord. Last week, the party appointed District NRM Vice Chairman Ramathan Ndikuyeze as the interim campaign lead for Kabagyeni, seeking to mend internal fractures and consolidate support. High-profile party figures like Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information and National Guidance, have condemned Mateke’s actions as “indiscipline,” signaling that the NRM intends to mobilize behind its official candidate.

However, the stakes remain high, as Mateke has maintained his demand for transparency, questioning the party’s integrity and alleging that irregularities in the primary process included vote rigging and unauthorized voting by refugees and hospital patients. He has argued that the party cannot ignore these issues if it wants to retain public trust, and he insists that the by-election will ultimately reveal the people’s true choice.

Political observers are eager to see whether Museveni will echo his past sentiment that “both the independent and NRM candidates are mine,” a statement he made in previous contests when NRM candidates faced significant internal opposition. Such a move would be a diplomatic gesture to both respect Mateke’s influence and preserve unity, but it could risk appearing noncommittal at a time when the NRM’s cohesiveness in Kisoro is visibly at stake.

The by-election will see Kabagyeni face five challengers, including strong opposition from Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, who ran as an independent after narrowly losing in the NRM primaries. Candidates from the NUP, FDC, PPP, and UPC are also on the ballot, and each has tapped into issues of healthcare, infrastructure, and education that resonate with the district’s voters.

The outcome of Museveni’s visit will likely determine not only Kabagyeni’s momentum but also the party’s long-term standing in Kisoro, a district that has traditionally been an NRM stronghold. Museveni’s words on Tuesday may either cement Kabagyeni’s campaign or deepen the cracks that have emerged within the NRM, setting the tone for future party dynamics and potentially redefining his legacy in the district.