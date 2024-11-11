Kisoro, Uganda — The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has taken decisive action ahead of the upcoming Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament by-election, replacing long-time district chairman Dr. Philemon Mateke with District NRM Vice Chairman Ramathan Ndikuyeze as the lead campaign coordinator.

This move follows Mateke’s public disapproval of Rose Kabagyeni, the official NRM candidate, whom he claimed was “imposed” on the district through a flawed primary process that failed to reflect the people’s choice.

Dr. Mateke, a veteran NRM leader, has voiced strong objections to Kabagyeni’s candidacy, alleging that the primaries were marred by vote rigging and irregularities. He has accused the NRM Electoral Commission of failing to conduct a fair process, even alleging that refugees from the Nyakabande Transit Camp and hospital patients were improperly allowed to vote. His refusal to endorse Kabagyeni and his criticism of the party’s electoral process have created a significant divide in Kisoro’s NRM ranks.

Addressing the media at Kisoro District Headquarters, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, NRM’s Director of Mobilization, acknowledged Mateke’s resistance but expressed confidence in Kabagyeni’s chances. In light of the situation, the NRM appointed Ndikuyeze to lead campaign efforts, aiming to strengthen the party’s support base as the November 14 election nears.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Minister of Information and National Guidance, condemned Mateke’s actions as “indiscipline” and suggested that his decision to take sides in the primaries had compromised the party’s unity.

“Rose Kabagyeni is the elected NRM flag bearer for Kisoro,” Baryomunsi stated, reaffirming the party’s commitment to mobilizing behind her. He hinted at possible disciplinary actions for Mateke’s defiance, underscoring that party unity is crucial for NRM’s strength in the district.

Despite the tensions, Mateke continues to emphasize the importance of transparency within the NRM. He contends that the alleged irregularities have clouded the party’s credibility in the district, leaving questions about who truly represents the people’s choice. Mateke remarked that the by-election will ultimately reveal Kisoro’s preferred candidate.

The by-election follows the passing of former Kisoro Woman MP and State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, earlier this year. In addition to Kabagyeni, candidates from various political parties, including Salim Sultana (NUP), Aisha Cyimpaye (PPP), Juliet Musanase (FDC), and Mable Ingabire (UPC), are vying for the seat, promising a highly competitive election with the potential to reshape Kisoro’s political landscape.