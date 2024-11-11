Kisoro, Uganda — Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Jimmy Akena recently expressed excitement about the UPC’s continued support in Kisoro District, as his party rallies around its candidate Meble Ingabire in the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Akena, speaking in an interview at Voice of Muhabura in Kisoro District, reaffirmed the UPC’s commitment to challenging any attempts to manipulate the election results and emphasized the importance of a transparent voting process.

“I’m thrilled that the people of Kisoro still love the UPC party,” Akena said. “Our goal is to win this election. We shall fight hard to ensure any tendencies to rig and manipulate this election are defeated.”

Meble Ingabire, the UPC’s candidate, has based her campaign on revitalizing essential public services, particularly healthcare and education, which she describes as needing urgent reforms. Speaking to her supporters, Ingabire vowed to work toward creating a healthcare system that serves all Ugandans fairly.

“I will fight to revive the healthcare system in the district and country at large,” she said. “Why should anyone go to a health center and be asked to buy materials to use? This must change.” Ingabire’s healthcare platform calls for accessible, fully equipped health centers, aiming to alleviate the financial burdens currently placed on patients.

She also raised concerns about the state of education in Kisoro, pointing out the lack of resources and staff in many schools.

“The current education system is terrible,” Ingabire stated. “We need a better system that everyone will be proud of. Some schools even lack adequate teachers.” Ingabire’s proposed reforms focus on enhancing teacher recruitment and resource allocation to improve educational quality.

Over the weekend, Akena joined Ingabire’s campaign trail in areas like Muramba Sub County, where both leaders connected with local voters and addressed pressing district issues. Akena’s presence further strengthened the UPC’s message of accountability and public service.

The by-election is expected to be competitive, with NRM candidate Rose Kabagyeni and independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano among the contenders. UPC’s focus on healthcare, education, and election integrity has resonated with many Kisoro residents, creating a wave of anticipation ahead of the November 14 vote.