Hon. Andrew Baryayanga Aja, former MP for Kabale Municipality, has officially announced his unopposed candidacy for the NRM Chairmanship in Kabale District, pledging to transform the district into a 100% NRM stronghold. Speaking at a fundraising event on November 10, 2024, at Kirigime Church of Uganda Parish, Aja outlined his vision of uniting the district under NRM’s banner, bringing together party supporters across all constituencies.

Aja highlighted that his motivation for the role comes from the need to address existing issues within the party’s local structure, including internal divisions and what he described as weak leadership, which he believes have eroded NRM’s influence in Kabale.

“Together, we will make Kabale District 100% NRM,” Aja proclaimed, assuring supporters of his commitment to revitalizing and strengthening the party’s presence in Kabale Municipality, Ndorwa West, and Ndorwa East.

While Aja has run as an independent in the past due to challenges within the NRM, he emphasized that he has always leaned toward the party. This candidacy marks his full alignment with NRM, as he now aims to solidify NRM support and ensure NRM representation across all Kabale constituencies in the 2026-2031 General Elections.

Aja’s candidacy is viewed as a significant development, potentially challenging the tenure of Hon. David Bahati, the current State Minister for Industry and Kabale NRM Chairman. Bahati, who has held the chairmanship for two terms, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election, though his influence has been prominent.

Rooted in a family history closely tied to the NRM, Aja shared that his late father, Stephen Baryayanga, was a key figure in the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM)—the precursor to the NRM. Inspired by his family legacy, Aja expressed a commitment to restore NRM’s former strength, a mission he sees as essential to the future success of the party in Kabale.

The announcement took place during a ceremony aimed at raising funds to settle a loan of over 183 million UGX for the parish priest’s residence, marking the sixth anniversary of the parish’s establishment in Kirigime Ward, Southern Division, Kabale Municipality.