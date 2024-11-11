Kisoro, Uganda — Kisoro District is bracing for an intense political showdown on Tuesday as President Yoweri Museveni and his chief political rival, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, arrive to campaign for opposing candidates in the upcoming Woman MP by-election. Museveni will rally support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Rose Kabagyeni, while Bobi Wine campaigns for Salim Sultana, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate.

This unusual convergence has heightened the stakes in the traditionally NRM-stronghold district, where Museveni and his party enjoy support that outpaces even that of his home district, Kiruhura. Losing ground here would be a blow for the NRM, and Museveni’s visit underscores his determination to prevent any erosion of loyalty in Kisoro. On the other hand, Bobi Wine’s presence signals NUP’s ambition to challenge the NRM in its most secure territories, making Kisoro an essential battleground in Uganda’s evolving political landscape.

Bobi Wine has often criticized Museveni, accusing the president of entrenching power and neglecting the needs of ordinary Ugandans. His visit to Kisoro aims to inspire change among voters, especially youth, by spotlighting issues like education, healthcare, and corruption. Meanwhile, Museveni’s rally will focus on reaffirming Kabagyeni as the trusted choice for continued development and stability, especially amid recent divisions within Kisoro’s NRM leadership. Local NRM Chairman Dr. Philemon Mateke, a long-time party figure, has publicly broken ranks by supporting independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, adding to the intrigue surrounding the election.

Security has been heightened in anticipation of large, energized crowds. Businesses and public facilities are preparing for a busy day as thousands are expected to gather for both rallies. This high-profile showdown could have lasting effects on the district’s political landscape, testing both Museveni’s enduring influence and NUP’s appeal in one of Uganda’s most loyal NRM regions.