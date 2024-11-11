Kisoro, Uganda — During a Sunday confirmation service, Rt. Rev. Bishop Godfrey Mbitse of the Muhabura Diocese issued a stern warning against vote rigging in the upcoming Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament by-election. Addressing congregants, Bishop Mbitse emphasized the importance of a free and fair election, urging the district’s leaders and voters to uphold integrity in the electoral process.

“We must protect the sanctity of this election by ensuring transparency and honesty,” the bishop told the congregation. “Vote rigging undermines the very foundation of democracy, and it is our responsibility as citizens and as a community to prevent such practices.”

With the by-election set for November 14, Bishop Mbitse’s message comes at a critical time for Kisoro, where the race has already been marred by allegations of irregularities within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries. The primary election, which selected Rose Kabagyeni as the party’s candidate, has faced criticism from several local leaders, including Dr. Philemon Mateke, the district NRM chairman, who claims that the process was tainted by vote manipulation.

In his address, Bishop Mbitse also condemned the use of identity politics in Kisoro, dismissing any notion of religion-based political divides within the district.

“There is no politics of religion in Kisoro District,” he declared, encouraging voters to focus on candidates’ merit and commitment to the community rather than on affiliations tied to religion or ethnicity. “Let us look at the qualities of the leaders who want to serve us. Their dedication to the well-being of Kisoro is what truly matters, not their religious or tribal backgrounds.”

The race is expected to be highly competitive. Kabagyeni faces stiff competition from independent candidate Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, whom Dr. Mateke has publicly endorsed despite the party’s official support for Kabagyeni. Additionally, candidates from the opposition parties NUP, FDC, UPC, and PPP have been actively campaigning, aiming to capture the district’s traditionally NRM-leaning vote.