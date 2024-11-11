Kisoro, Uganda – The Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi has urged voters in Kisoro District to continue their long-standing support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) by backing Rose Kabagyeni, the party’s candidate in the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election. Musasizi, who is the NRM Party Chairperson for Rubanda District and the MP for Rubanda County East, was in Kisoro on Monday to campaign for Kabagyeni, accompanied by appeals to avoid divisive religious politics and allegations of electoral misconduct.

“I want to thank the people of Kisoro for always leading Kigezi in supporting the NRM,” Musasizi stated. “Last time, you led and we [Rubanda] followed in voting for the NRM and President Museveni. Here comes another chance to continue proving that by voting for the NRM, you lead and others follow—by voting for Kabagyeni.”

He called on Kisoro voters to maintain their “Ijana kwijana” record, a local term suggesting unanimous support for the NRM, as a demonstration of the district’s loyalty to the ruling party.

Rejecting Religious Sectarianism in Politics

Addressing the audience, Musasizi encouraged voters to disregard appeals to religious affiliations, which he cautioned could undermine unity and effective governance. Drawing on previous campaigns, Musasizi remarked, “Last time I was here campaigning for Hon. Eddie Kwizera, MP for Bukimbiri County. No one asked us about our religion. Today, we are here to seek your support for the NRM, not any religion.”

“Please refuse anyone seeking to divide you along religious lines. Consider the ability of the candidate to bring services to you. That candidate, at the moment, is none other than Rose Kabagyeni,” he said, emphasizing Kabagyeni’s qualifications over religious identities.

Refuting Allegations of Primary Election Irregularities

In response to claims from Kabagyeni’s closest opponent, Grace Ngabirano Akifeza, who alleges rigging in the NRM primary, Musasizi dismissed the accusations, calling them typical of defeated candidates. Akifeza has alleged vote manipulation and voter harassment in favor of Kabagyeni, concerns that have led her to contest as an independent candidate.

“That’s the usual excuse for losers,” Musasizi stated bluntly. “Otherwise, Rose Kabagyeni had no capacity to rig an NRM election.”

The by-election for Kisoro Woman MP was called after the passing of Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi in September this year. Kabagyeni, a Senior Presidential Advisor on Agriculture and former Kisoro Woman MP, is seeking to reclaim the seat under the NRM banner.

Musasizi’s remarks come ahead of a planned visit by President Yoweri Museveni, who is expected to campaign for Kabagyeni in Kisoro on Tuesday, reinforcing the NRM’s push to secure the seat.