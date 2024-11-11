In a significant stride toward the protection and welfare of Ugandan migrant workers abroad, Uganda has so far repatriated 146 citizens from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including a recent group of 54 young women who arrived over the weekend on an Air Arabia flight.

While addressing the media, Esther Anyakun Davinia the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations alluded that this repatriation marks a vital step in Uganda’s ongoing commitment to its citizens, many of whom have faced difficult circumstances while working abroad.

“I am happy to inform you that 146 Ugandans have so far been repatriated back home, the latest being 54 Ugandan girls who arrived this weekend aboard Air Arabia,” the Minister announced.

The accomplishment whose latest visualistion was seen over the weekend is the result of intensive discussions held between Ugandan officials and their Saudi counterparts, leading to a general pardon from Saudi Arabia that facilitates the return of Ugandans who had been stranded or detained.

The recent repatriations follow a ministerial visit to Riyadh from October 14th to 17th, led by Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development. During this visit, Ugandan officials engaged with H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alrajhi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

Through this engagement, Uganda secured a 90-day pardon for Ugandan migrant workers facing legal or immigration issues. The pardon provides a window for Ugandans to return home without penalties or additional legal complications.

The government has strongly encouraged Ugandans in similar circumstances to take advantage of this pardon. “This is a key development and underscores our commitment to the welfare of our citizens abroad,” the Minister emphasized, adding that the government’s approach combines diplomatic negotiation with practical support for the safe return of all Ugandans facing challenges in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the government highlighted an ongoing amnesty for Ugandans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which expires in December 2024. This amnesty offers Ugandans residing in the UAE without proper documentation a penalty-free return home. The government has urged all citizens in the UAE to use this window to avoid future legal complications and travel home without incurring penalties.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has collaborated with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide an array of support services to returnees. “Recognizing the physical and emotional challenges returnees may face after difficult experiences abroad, the ministry is offering counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs. This support aims to help returnees rebuild their lives, find new livelihood opportunities, and reintegrate into their communities,” she said.

She added that this structured approach not only addresses immediate needs upon return but also includes long-term reintegration, such as skills training and employment assistance. Through IOM support, many returnees will receive help in building stable lives, preventing future migration hardships.

According to Minister Anyakun, this recent success underscores Uganda’s broader goal of building stronger labor relations with host countries to ensure the fair treatment of its citizens. Uganda is committed to setting a precedent for ethical labor practices, prioritizing dignity, safety, and respect for all Ugandans working abroad.

“As the government works to facilitate further repatriations, efforts are also underway to open additional channels for legal, well-regulated employment opportunities abroad. This holistic approach, balancing immediate repatriation needs with ongoing advocacy for labor rights, aims to protect Uganda’s citizens while creating a model for safe and ethical labor migration,” she said.

Meanwhile, the number of 146 Ugandans repatriated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is still small since there are still Ugandans stranded in the both cells and streets of the UAE.