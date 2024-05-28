President Yoweri Museveni received credentials from six newly accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Uganda. The Ambassadors presented their credentials this afternoon, at State House, Entebbe.

The six Ambassadors include H.E. Sasayama Takuya, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda; H.E. Mr. Mohammad Khalil E. Faroudah, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda; H.E. Mr. Miroslaw Gojdz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland; H.E. Mrs. Jenny Da Rin, the Australian Ambassador to Uganda; H.E. Mr. Mohammed Mutair, the Qatar Ambassador to Uganda; and H.E. Ruzaimi Mohamad, the Malaysian Ambassador to Uganda.

During the discussion with the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Sasayama Takuya, President Museveni expressed gratitude to Japan for its close collaboration with the government of Uganda, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and other sectors.

“I thank the government of Japan for the bridge across the Nile and the road in the north,” he noted.

Ambassador Sasayama appreciated the cordial gesture extended to him and his team and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uganda. Japan and Uganda have maintained good economic relations over the years through the implementation of various projects and programs.

Mohammed Bin Khalil Faroudah, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, also presented copies of his letter of credentials to President Museveni. During the presentation, Ambassador Khalil conveyed wishes of good health from the Saudi king to President Museveni.

“I am happy to meet a great leader like you, and I bring you wishes of good health from my king,” he said. He pledged to do his best to enhance the ties between the two countries.

President Museveni used the occasion to extend an invitation to more Saudi Arabian companies to invest in Uganda, highlighting the significant business potential in the country.

Later, President Museveni received copies of the letters of credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Uganda, H.E. Mr. Miroslaw Gojdz. He expressed optimism in establishing strong working relations between the two countries.

The Australian Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Mrs. Jenny Da Rin, expressed interest in building a robust relationship between Uganda and Australia. President Museveni and the Australian ambassador discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment, and tourism between the two countries.

During the presentation of his credentials to President Museveni, H.E. Mohammed Mutair, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uganda, expressed his pleasure to be in Uganda and pledged to enhance the already established relations between the two countries. He specifically highlighted the agriculture sector as a key area for cooperation.

President Museveni urged Qatar companies to consider investing in Uganda, particularly in value addition within the agricultural sector.

Finally, President Museveni received credentials from H.E. Ruzaimi Mohamad, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of Uganda. H.E. Ruzaimi Mohamad expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Uganda.

President Museveni and the Malaysian Ambassador discussed various matters related to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, with a particular focus on palm oil. Malaysia, being the second-largest producer of palm oil in the world, was highlighted in the discussion.