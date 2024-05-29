Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which a 60-year-old woman, Speria Mbabazi, was targeted for her money and brutally strangled to death on May 26, 2024.

The incident occurred around 19:00 hours as she walked home from Kakyere trading center, just 150 meters from her residence in Kasiizi village, Muramba parish, Rutenga sub county.

According to police reports, Mbabazi had recently sold part of her land for 2 million UGX and was seen with her son, Abel Tusasibwe, 34, at the trading center, buying clothes and other items. It is believed that her attackers were motivated by her recent financial transaction.

The police were promptly notified and visited the scene with a sniffer dog, which led them to two suspects who have been arrested and are currently in custody to aid in investigations.

A postmortem examination was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives for a decent burial. Inquiries are ongoing, and the police are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mbabazi’s tragic death.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Kigezi Region, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.