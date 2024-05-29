While addressing the media on Tuesday at UBOS headquarters in Kampala, Dr Chris N. Mukiza, Executive Director and Census Commissioner highlighted the overwhelming support and responsiveness of the public, which he described as a strong endorsement of the census process. “The enthusiasm shown by the public in Census 2024 is a clear indication of the confidence people have in our census operations,” he stated.

He also extended appreciation to various local government leaders and officials who played vital roles in ensuring the smooth execution of the census activities. This includes District and City Planners, Information Technology Officers, Communication Officers, Sub-County and Parish Chiefs, and Local Council 1 and 2 members.

“Your leadership and dedication were instrumental in managing the census operations from the district level down to the village level,” Dr. Mukiza said. He also commended the enumerators and their supervisors for their unwavering commitment to completing their assignments within the allocated timeframe.

By the close of the enumeration period on Sunday, May 26, 2024, the census had achieved an impressive overall coverage of 99 per cent. The remaining one per cent of the population that was not enumerated included residents in inaccessible gated communities, single household members working in factories and mines, and individuals who refused to participate. Despite these challenges, Dr. Mukiza noted that the high coverage rate underscores the success of the census operation.

According to preliminary census statistics, compared to the 2014 census, there has been a notable rise in the number of homes with smaller sizes. UBOS is currently concentrating on the data processing, editing, and analysis involved in the following sections of the Census Roadmap. On June 24, 2024, the preliminary results will be made public. On September 24, 2024, the provisional results will be made public. On December 24, 2024, the final comprehensive report is expected to be published.

He also revealed that UBOS will carry out a Post Enumeration Survey (PES) in July 2024 in compliance with globally recognised best practices. The purpose of this independent statistical activity is to verify the accuracy and scope of the data gathered for the primary census. “A group of specialists who were not involved in the primary census process will conduct the PES, guaranteeing an impartial evaluation of the census information,” he added.

“The 2024 census, under the theme ‘It Matters to be Counted,’ has been a significant national endeavour,” Dr. Mukiza emphasized. “UBOS remains committed to delivering accurate and comprehensive data to support Uganda’s development planning and policy-making.”

The national exercise started Friday 10th May 2024 and the Government designated the first day of the census a national holiday to enable the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to reach as many people in their homes.

This is the sixth population census Uganda has undertaken since it attained independence in 1962. Normally they are held after 10-year intervals.