President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met a delegation from the Boeing Company at State House-Entebbe.

The delegation was led by the President of Boeing- Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Central Asia, Mr. Kuljit Ghata- Aura.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial aeroplanes, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.

During the meeting, President Museveni assured the group that Uganda is ready to cooperate with Boeing to enhance the country’s aviation sector.

Mr. Ghata informed President Museveni that the company has a comprehensive aviation system package which they have put together to support the infrastructure and aviation development in Uganda.

The meeting was coordinated by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) headed by Mr. Odrek Rwabwogo, who also serves as a Senior Presidential Advisor -Special Duties.

Other members of the delegation who attended the meeting include; the Vice President -Flight Operations- Boeing, Captain Graig Bomben and the Vice President- Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing in Africa, Mr. Anbessie Yitbarek, among others.

The meeting was also attended by officials from Uganda Airlines, Uganda Air Cargo and Civil Aviation Authority.