The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have killed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) commander and the group’s medic, known as ‘Dr’ Musa.

According to Major Bilal Katamba, the Public Information Officer of UPDF Mountain Division/Operation Shujaa, ‘Dr’ Musa was on Monday neutralized during a joint operation by mobile squad forces from the 83rd battalion of UPDF near Mugulumugulu, close to Tokomeka, approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Kainama.

Originally from Rwanda, ‘Dr’ Musa was closely associated with another notorious ADF commander, Muhammad Luminsa, until his demise.

Major Katamba reported the recovery of a SubMachine Gun (SMG) and a radio (walkie-talkie) by the joint forces during the operation.

“The ongoing tactical operations aim to track down and eliminate other members of the group who are still at large,” stated Katamba.

Additionally, Katamba highlighted the increased deployment of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by the ADF. However, he assured that the joint forces’ technical explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are effectively managing the IED threats.

Katamba emphasized the relentless pursuit of ADF remnants across all sectors of the operation, as the joint forces continue to dismantle their scattered hideouts.