Entrepreneurs and stakeholders from various sectors gathered at Serena Hotel in Kampala for the Supplier Development Workshop organized by the Stanbic Business Incubator Limited (SBIL) on April 5th.

As the participants took their seats, a palpable sense of anticipation filled the air, mingled with excitement and curiosity about the opportunities that lie ahead in the oil and gas sector.

The workshop kicked off with an impassioned keynote address by Joseph Nyakairu, the Senior National Content Officer for Capacity Building at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).

With years of experience in the oil and gas sector, Nyakairu underscored the transformative potential of Uganda’s burgeoning oil industry and the pivotal role of local entrepreneurs in driving its growth.

Nyakairu delved into the intricacies of the government’s National Content Strategy (NCS), a comprehensive framework aimed at maximizing the benefits derived from commercial oil drilling.

Through initiatives such as local workforce development, supplier capacity building, technology transfer, and fostering partnerships, the NCS seeks to harness the vast potential of Uganda’s oil reserves to propel economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Drawing on real-life examples and case studies, Nyakairu painted a vivid picture of the opportunities awaiting entrepreneurs within the oil and gas supply chain. From providing goods and services to participating in bidding for contracts, he emphasizes the diverse avenues through which local businesses can thrive in this burgeoning sector.

Following Nyakairu’s insightful presentation, Sheila Agaba, SBIL’s Business Manager, took the stage to share practical strategies for entrepreneurs looking to enter the oil and gas market.

With a wealth of experience in business development and entrepreneurship, Agaba offered invaluable advice on navigating the complexities of the sector, from understanding regulatory requirements to building strategic partnerships.

He stressed the importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the competitive landscape of the oil and gas industry.

She also highlighted SBIL’s role as a catalyst for SME development, offering tailored training programs and mentorship opportunities to empower entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities presented by Uganda’s oil boom.

As the workshop drew to a close, participants were left inspired and empowered, armed with newfound knowledge and insights to chart their course in Uganda’s dynamic oil and gas sector.

With the support of organizations like SBIL and the guidance of industry experts like Nyakairu and Agaba, Uganda’s entrepreneurs are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead, driving economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.