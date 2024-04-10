Hoima City was struck by yet another harrowing incident of crime as thugs targeted Ganatra Kapil, a 32-year-old Indian national residing in the suburb of Kiratete. The brazen robbery, which occurred on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., left Kapil reeling from both financial and personal losses.

According to reports, Kapil had ventured out of his residence around 7 p.m. in search of supper. However, upon his return, he was met with a scene of devastation – his house had been ransacked, and a staggering sum of 22.4 million Shillings had been stolen. The perpetrators didn’t stop at theft; they also made off with two crucial documents – land titles – and Kapil’s passport.

The aftermath of the crime revealed a glimmer of hope when the discarded land titles and passport were discovered in Sansiro, a nearby area within Kiryatete. Promptly upon discovering the break-in, Kapil wasted no time in reporting the incident to the authorities at Hoima City central police station.

In response to the distressing situation, Julius Hakiza, the police spokesperson for the Albertine region, assured the public that law enforcement agencies were diligently working alongside local authorities to track down the perpetrators. He implored citizens to collaborate with security forces by providing any pertinent information that could aid in the apprehension of the suspects.

Kiryatete suburb, known for its criminal activity, has long been a concern for residents and law enforcement alike. This latest incident only serves to underscore the urgent need for heightened security measures in the area.

Meanwhile, in Kakumiro District, a similar tale of terror unfolded as Jennifer Kahigwa, a 45-year-old businesswoman, fell victim to armed thugs. Kahigwa recounted the harrowing ordeal of being accosted by three assailants wielding a firearm as she made her way home from her shop on Monday night around 8 p.m. Despite her resistance, Kahigwa was violently attacked, resulting in injuries sustained from a blow to the head with a blunt object.

The assailants made off with Kahigwa’s bag, containing a substantial sum of 500,000 Shillings, leaving her traumatized and in need of medical attention. Confirming the incident, Julius Hakiza reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice, with the deployment of specialized flying squad operatives to pursue the culprits.

As both communities grapple with the aftermath of these heinous crimes, the call for enhanced security measures and public vigilance rings louder than ever. The safety and security of residents remain paramount as authorities work tirelessly to restore peace and apprehend those responsible for these despicable acts.