CNOOC Uganda Limited has celebrated a triumphant milestone with the completion of three monumental wells on well pad 2.

This remarkable achievement, which commenced its journey on January 24th, stands as a resounding testament to the unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence that define the ethos of CNOOC Uganda.

Amidst an atmosphere charged with anticipation and excitement, CNOOC Uganda proudly heralded the commencement of drilling operations on well pad 3, a poignant symbol of progress in its relentless pursuit of unlocking Uganda’s vast oil potential.

Addressing a gathering of journalists and industry luminaries during an exclusive dinner event held in the heart of Kampala on March 15, Andrew Mbigiti, the dynamic Media and Publicity Supervisor at CNOOC Uganda, exuded boundless optimism as he reflected on the journey thus far and the road ahead.

“With the successful completion of three wells on well pad 2 and the commencement of drilling activities on well pad 3, we stand on the cusp of a new era in Uganda’s oil narrative,” remarked Mbigiti, his voice resounding with confidence and conviction.

“Our collective vision is now firmly fixed on the horizon, where essential infrastructure such as the refinery and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline beckon, heralding the imminent dawn of full-scale oil production in our beloved nation.”

However, the ambitions of CNOOC Uganda extend far beyond the realm of exploration and drilling. In a bold and visionary move emblematic of its steadfast commitment to local empowerment and capacity building, the company unveiled ambitious plans to expand its workforce, with projections indicating a surge from 2,370 to 2,427 employees in the coming months.

A recent job advertisement, adorned with promises of opportunity and growth, beckoned aspiring talents from all walks of life to join the ranks, with 40 positions earmarked for individuals with no prior experience—a poignant testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to fostering skill development and employment opportunities within the Ugandan workforce.

Yet, the profound impact of CNOOC Uganda’s endeavors transcends the realm of mere economic prosperity, resonating deeply within the fabric of Ugandan society.

At its core lies a steadfast commitment to social responsibility, as evidenced by a myriad of initiatives spanning education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and community development.

From the provision of free medical camps to the sponsorship of international scholarships, from vocational training programs for youth to the implementation of environmentally sustainable practices, CNOOC Uganda stands as a beacon of hope and progress, illuminating the path toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all Ugandans.

As the company charts a bold course toward full-scale oil production, its vision remains firmly anchored in principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and community engagement.

Plans are already underway to bolster enterprise health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards through comprehensive ISO Certification training, empower local artisans through specialized skilling programs, and cultivate a culture of excellence through rigorous training initiatives in heavy goods vehicle operation and safety protocols.

As the anticipation of Uganda’s first oil reaches a crescendo, the stage is set for a transformative journey marked by prosperity, opportunity, and progress.

With the monumental East African Crude Oil Pipeline and a cutting-edge refinery poised to reshape the nation’s economic landscape, Uganda stands on the precipice of a new era—one characterized by unparalleled growth, development, and prosperity for all.

And standing at the forefront of this historic transformation is CNOOC Uganda, a cornerstone of Uganda’s burgeoning oil sector and the driving force behind the transformative Kingfisher oil field in the Albertine Graben.