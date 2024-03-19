Over 5,000 valiant souls descended upon the streets of Kampala to partake in the breathtaking Absa KH3-7 Hills Run marathon, a riveting saga of endurance and charity that unfolded on Sunday, March 17th, 2024 at Kololo airstrip.

The annual marathon, affectionately dubbed “Run Her Race,” orchestrated by the formidable partnership between Absa Bank Uganda and Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3), dared runners to conquer the treacherous terrain of the legendary 7 hills that form the beating heart of Kampala City.

This year’s event was more than just a race; it was a beacon of hope for girls whose dreams were eclipsed by the darkness of inequality and poverty.

The proceeds from this epic journey were dedicated to noble causes, namely rescuing girls from the clutches of premature school dropout and providing essential menstrual hygiene support to underprivileged schoolgirls, whose education hung in the balance due to the exorbitant costs of sanitary products.

But amidst the dust and sweat, emerged champions whose feats transcended the realm of mere mortals. Philip Kiptoo, a force of nature incarnate, blazed through the unforgiving course with a ferocity unmatched, clinching the coveted title of overall winner with a blistering time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 36 seconds.

As a testament to his triumph, Kiptoo was bestowed with a grand prize of a 50×100 land title graciously donated by the benevolent Bakayima Real Estate Agents.

Not to be outdone, the illustrious Kareen Chemuto ascended to the pinnacle of glory in the female category, seizing the gold with a grace and determination that left spectators in awe and rivals in despair.

But the spoils of victory were not confined to individual triumphs alone. The top 2 males and females hailing from esteemed Running Clubs were anointed with the honor of representing

Absa Bank Uganda in the prestigious Johannesburg leg of the 2025 Absa Run Your City Series in South Africa, a journey that promised to elevate their status to celestial heights among the running elite.

Behind the scenes, a coalition of 12 corporate behemoths lent their unwavering support as sponsors, breathing life into the noble cause championed by the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run.

Their collective generosity ensured that the coffers overflowed, with every penny earmarked for the noble endeavor of advancing girl child education and safeguarding the dignity of young girls grappling with the harsh realities of poverty and social injustice.

Mumba Kalifungwa, the visionary Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, articulated the bank’s unwavering commitment to social good, declaring that the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run was more than just a race—it was a crusade for a brighter, more equitable future for all.

With the fervor of a modern-day crusader, Kalifungwa vowed to champion the cause of education and gender equality, citing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as guiding beacons illuminating the path toward a better tomorrow.

In a testament to the growing momentum of the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run, Wilberforce Kyambadde, the venerable Hash Master of KH3, marveled at the unprecedented surge in participation, noting with pride the event’s burgeoning popularity among professional athletes and amateur enthusiasts alike.

But perhaps the most poignant narrative woven into the fabric of this monumental event was the tale of resilience and hope embodied by the courageous girls of Uganda.

Spearheaded by the Cheptegei Development Foundation, a cadre of elite runners rallied behind the cause, extending a lifeline to girls fleeing the scourge of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the Sebei region—a poignant reminder that the fight for gender equality knows no bounds.

As the sun rose high above the horizon, signaling the end of this epic odyssey, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, reflected on the significance of the ‘Run Her Race’ initiative, heralding it as a shining beacon of hope in a world fraught with inequality and injustice.

With unwavering resolve, Tayebwa reaffirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to promoting girl child education, citing bold initiatives outlined in the National Development Plan III aimed at empowering women and girls across the nation.

In a crescendo of triumph and solidarity, Mr. Kalifungwa extended his heartfelt gratitude to the myriad partners and participants who lent their unwavering support to the cause.

With tears of joy glistening in his eyes, he recounted the myriad lives touched by the generosity of spirit that coursed through the veins of the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run, vowing to continue the noble quest of empowering girls to seize their rightful place as architects of their destiny.

Truly, the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run for Girl Child Education was more than just a marathon; it was a symphony of hope, a testament to the indomitable human spirit, and a beacon of light illuminating the path toward a brighter, more equitable future for all.