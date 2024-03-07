The African Union (AU) has endorsed the deployment of an offensive force from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to the restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This decision comes amidst ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council made the announcement on Tuesday after a virtual meeting to discuss the deteriorating security situation in eastern Congo. While reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the council expressed deep concern about the resurgence of the M23 rebels.

The council strongly condemned the M23, alongside other armed groups wreaking havoc in the region, including Uganda’s Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Rwanda’s Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Beyond military action, the AU stressed the critical need for immediate humanitarian assistance from the international community. Furthermore, the council demanded an immediate ceasefire, the creation of humanitarian corridors, and the urgent disarmament of all negative forces in the eastern DRC.

The AU’s endorsement formalizes the SADC mission, known as SAMIDRC, which was approved by the 16-member regional bloc last May. The force comprised of troops from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania will take over some peacekeeping responsibilities as the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) begins its phased withdrawal from eastern Congo.

However, the move has sparked tensions with neighboring Rwanda. In a letter to the AU Commission Chairperson, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta objected to the deployment. He expressed concern that SAMIDRC, fighting alongside the Congolese army, would exacerbate the conflict. Rwanda further accused the regional force of collaborating with armed groups, including the FDLR, which Kigali considers a security threat.

The M23 rebel group, dormant for nearly a decade, reemerged in 2021 and has been engaged in renewed fighting against the Congolese army in North Kivu province. Last month, clashes intensified near the provincial capital, Goma, displacing thousands of civilians.

The DRC and Western nations have long accused Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge Kigali vehemently denies. The deployment of the SADC force, with its offensive mandate, signifies a new chapter in the fight for peace and stability in eastern Congo. The success of this strategy, however, may hinge on addressing the root causes of the conflict and navigating the complex web of regional tensions.