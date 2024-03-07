KAMPALA, UGANDA – Marked annually on 8th March, International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. For many communities, and organisations, the third month of the year has turned into a month-long celebration of women. It’s a time to profile the work that has been done in pursuit of gender equality while acknowledging how much more needs to be done.

As part of its activities to commemorate Women’s month, dfcu Bank hosted a section of its female customers to a breakfast event that featured a discussion on Wealth Management. The guests, who included entrepreneurs, community leaders and members of the media convened at The Kampala Serena Hotel for the engagement.

Over the years, dfcu Bank has stood out as a champion for women-led causes, with a series of products, services and partnerships that focus on improving the financial standing of women across Uganda.

In 2007, dfcu Bank launched its Women in Business Program which currently serves over 80,000 women-owned businesses. The Bank operates the Program for the sole purpose of creating a business-enabling environment for Ugandan women entrepreneurs.

In 2012, the Bank created the dfcu Women Business Advisory Council – a team of prominent, women entrepreneurs who provide strategic oversight to us as we serve our female customers.

In her opening remarks at the event, Dr. Winifred Mary Kiryabwire, Chairperson- Board of Directors – dfcu Bank stated that the Bank is committed to both the personal and professional advancement of women. “dfcu set up the Women Business Advisory Centre, as a dedicated space for women entrepreneurs to receive support, whether that be business advisory services or, financial backing,” she said.

“Last year, dfcu in partnership with The Agribusiness Development Center, trained 28 women agribusiness entrepreneurs through the Business Accelerator Program. We have always been committed to the progress of women and today’s event is additional proof of that commitment,” Dr. Tarinyeba added.

She also acknowledged the importance of wealth preservation, saying, “Today we are gathered here to talk about how to grow and preserve what we have worked for. This conversation is important because the preservation, protection and increase of what we already have is what will allow us to create meaningful legacies.”

Charles Mudiwa the CEO of dfcu Bank emphasized the need for transparency and clarity when planning for one’s estate. He also highlighted the role of fool-proof wealth management in eliminating ambiguity and limiting disputes. Mudiwa outlined a number of the Bank’s products and services as ideal solutions for customers who wish to multiply and safekeep their wealth.

He also implored the women who are parents to instil the value of hard work in their children and not to just wait for inheritance as this also represents their legacy.

The highlight of the engagement was a panel discussion which featured various speakers from S&L Advocate; a Legal Firm and from dfcu Bank.

Annette Kiconco, the Chief Retail Banking Officer at dfcu Bank reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting and equipping women with the necessary skills to build, grow and preserve wealth. Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza, the Chairperson of the dfcu Women Business Advisory Council cautioned entrepreneurs on the vital role of networking effectively.

Ms. Winnie Awino, a Business and Financial Services Practitioner and Ms. Josephine Muhaise, Principal Associate, both from S&L Advocates, stated the value of working with professional advisors during the estate planning process. They pointed out the existence of certain laws and options such as Trusts which can play vital roles in the immediate and continued management of an individual’s personal or business wealth.