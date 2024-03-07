The battle line is drawn. The crowd has gathered. On one side, Bobi Wine, the NUP party president whose die hards call ‘pulinsipo’ and the romantics ‘Kyagu.’ He is in ghastly mood, feisty and pumped up. His demeanour is back to the ghetto king who mastered the art of war. On the other side, Mathias Mpuuga, formerly LOP in parliament, Kyagu’s deputy. He looks smothered but as always suave and diplomatic. Even in battle, he remains composed and collected though this time, unnerved. Suspect, even.

It’s about money.The good book calls it ‘the root of all evil’ but Pulincipo has called it corruption. To Mpuuga, a ‘token.’ Of appreciation. The fight which is unprecedented in the party corridors is about definition. Even the gallery is confused. Whether it is corruption or legal appreciation depends on the commentator. Did he or did he not eat? Pulinsipo says, the man who carries the posture of a seminary priest didn’t just eat, he tore a chapter from the NUP bible. It’s sacrilege. The party followers are enraged and are a demanding a piece of Mpuuga for embarrassing the president. Pulinsipo tasobya.

Caught pants down and unsure of how to take on the ‘people’s president’ Mpuuga has panicked and invoked the name of the Kabaka and the Buganda Kingdom. He needed immediate back up but he goofed. His party, he says, specialises in insulting the kingdom which is why he will not lose sleep losing favour with it. Unknowingly he is saying that as a top leader in the party, he was privy to the top strategic meeting that sat to endorse this strategy. He is guiltier than the members.

Pulinsipo is unequivocal. If Mpuuga has gone against party principles and gone to bed with the enemy, he is ‘person non grata’ and is now extra baggage. He has let his dogs out and they are now on the hunt. Alone and frightened, Mpuuga has also gone bare knuckle. He has recruited former accomplices in SUUBI party and NUP haters to sell a new narrative; that Kyagulanyi”s family has taken over the party and he can no longer be a part. Yet, he is refusing to resign meaning he knows that his political life is in the hands of Kyagu’s family. These are the inconsistencies in Mpuuga’s defense that are confusing the by standers. What is he saying? NUP is controlled by the ghetto family but you DONT want to drop your association with them!!! You need their ticket.

Mpuuga is popular in some circles especially those of his ilk. The career politician will not back down from this fight but when did the ghetto president back down from any fight? Some say, it’s the beginning of the end for NUP but only because they don’t know the definition of politics. Meanwhile, the yellow and blue are enjoying this. They don’t even care who wins or loses this red battle. The perfect diversion. Who has the moral authority to talk about corruption in this country now? All are gulity. You don’t throw stones when you are sleeping in a glass house – impressive. If this is not evidence that the real instigators of this fight were from outside the party, then what is? The yellow boyz never sleep. They have perfected the art of diversion. It’s a political master class. They are a political dream.

The only certain thing in this battle is that pulinsipo won’t lose. He is the people’s president. Tasobya. Pulinsipo doesn’t need to be right. He just needs to be Bobi Wine. What is Mpuuga thinking? Did a learned man; a master in diplomacy, with so much political experience and class really choose to serve in a leadership of a party whose leader ‘tasobya,’ ‘talabwa mukamwa’ ? It was suicidal from the start. But yes. Mattias Mpuuga, on his own will, without prejudice or undue pressure chose to serve NUP – the family affair.

That dear friends sums up this blockbuster. It can’t be the same man now saying, that he abhorrs NUP for the very reasons that have catapulted him to fame, riches and probably a ministerial position one of these days. It’s hypocrisy. But that’s politics. It’s a game.

My game is football.