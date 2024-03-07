How to check for your Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results on Phone:

In your message box, type UACE <space> INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the results of the candidate with index number U1016/001, in your message box, type UACE U1016/001 AND SEND TO 6600.

The user should then receive his/her examination results or registration details instantly. You will receive an SMS at a cost of UGX 500 per candidate.