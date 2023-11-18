The Joint Chief of Staff, Major General Leopold Kyanda has commended the works of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Engineers Brigade on the modification of the passenger terminal building at Entebbe International Airport.

Maj Gen Kyanda had led UPDF Service Chiefs as they inspected the progress of the construction works at the Airport. “The Engineers Brigade has been able to beat up the deadline and deliver good work. When we use our own, the supervision becomes very easy, hence producing good work,” said Maj Gen Kyanda.

He added that this is in line with the Presidential directive that the UPDF Engineers Brigade should take on some government construction projects given that it (the Engineers Brigade) has the capacity and has proved to be the best compared to other private contractors.

Maj Gen Kyanda said that the Engineers Brigade is not aiming at making profits, but instead delivering services to the citizens at a low cost. He added that this has saved the government’s money that would have been misused by private contractors.

The Commander Engineers Brigade, Brig Gen Besigye Bekunda said that the construction works at the new passenger terminal involve a lot of specialized engineering work like new designs and construction that will make it the best in Africa and the World at large.

He added that this is part of the 290 projects that were undertaken by the UPDF Engineers Brigade. Some of the key projects include the ongoing works at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kajjansi National Medical Stores Oxygen Plant Base, Regional Immigration Office in Gulu City among others.

Brig Gen Bekunda said that they have provided employment opportunities to the communities which has increased their income and hence improved standards of living.

The works at Entebbe International Airport commenced on 25 May 2022 and are expected to be complete by 2nd January 2024 and the current physical progress stands at 95%.

The Joint Chief of Staff was accompanied by Chief of Staff Land Force, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, and UPDF Service Chiefs among others.