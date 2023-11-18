Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – Air Force (UPDF – AF) yesterday hosted Defence Attachés from fraternal countries but based in Uganda at its headquarters in Entebbe.

The Defence Attachés were from the UK, Russia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, France and Tanzania, among others.

The UPDF – AF Director of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen Julius Bagonza briefed the visiting team about the history of the Air Force and its operations.

He commended them for their positive contribution in stabilizing Uganda and beyond.

The Defence Attachés were on a familiarization tour of Air Force operations in Uganda.