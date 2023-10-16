The Deputy Press Secretary to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has cautioned Ugandans against fraudsters who are plotting to defraud them of their hard earned money through an online scam.

An online scam is a crime in which the perpetrator develops a scheme using one or more elements of the Internet to deprive a person of property or any interest, estate, or right by a false representation of a matter of fact, whether by providing misleading information or by concealment of information.

In a viral web link, the scammers claim that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has approved Shs250,000 hardship grant for all Ugandans.

” Qualified applicants will receive payments for 3 months,” the fraudsters said, before urging the unsuspecting members of the public to apply now.

“Share to others, there might be someone out there who needs this opportunity,” they added.

However, according to Mr. Kirunda, this is an online scam and the general public should treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

“The General Public should ignore this scam circulating online. Only access information from H.E the President’s official communication channels. Thank you,” Mr. Kirunda said in a tweet today.