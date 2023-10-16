The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Alebtong, Mr. Stephen Odongo has urged learners at Alebtong Community Secondary School to ensure discipline if they want to be successful in life.

He made the remarks last Friday during a dedication prayer for Senior Four candidates sitting their final examination.

Mr. Odongo encouraged them to always take education as a priority since it will shape their future.

“Education develops critical thinking and makes you confident in making logical decisions,” the Deputy RDC said.

“Also commit yourselves to Jesus Christ so that the Lord continues to grant you knowledge.”

Mr. Odongo also hailed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his effort and passion in promoting education in Uganda. He indicated that the President has done much in enhancing the standards of education system in the country.

He further called upon the school administrators to ensure consistency and use the available resources to continue transforming education.

The Deputy RDC encouraged parents to educate their children since it plays a big role in nation building.

He appreciated teachers for their tremendous effort and their valuable contribution towards enlightenment, urging them never to make errors in their profession as teachers but instead be positive contributors.

“The world was here before us but how we contribute to make it better is critical, an example is President Museveni who has contributed greatly for a better country and that should be something we should all embrace and emulate’.”