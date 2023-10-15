The Uganda Police Force with the help of the vigilant community in Kibibi, Butambala have today foiled planned bomb attacks on Churches in the area.

This has been revealed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In his statement issued today, President Museveni said through popular vigilance (Wanainchi Kuwa macho wazi), two bombs which the remnants from Congo were planning to plant in churches in Kibibi, were reported to the Police and defused.

The President added that the Police is working to establish the exact identity of the individuals involved.

“We shall get them wherever they go- Congo, Uganda, South Africa or wherever,” he assured Ugandans.

He further urged Ugandans not to accept gifts from strangers, always be vigilant and report suspicious people in their communities to responsible authorities.

“In Kibibi, the pastors had been sent public address systems linked to bombs. However, the Wanainchi were suspicious and reported. The evil plan was foiled. Thanks to everybody.”

Earlier, the President disclosed that yesterday 14th October, 2023, the country’s fighter bombers attacked four different points of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists. These points were at: 72kms, 120kms, 69kms and 130kms from the border on the Bundibugyo-Semiliki side.

Gen. Museveni said that during the attack, quite a number of terrorists were killed.

“As a consequence, the terrorists are running from Congo which they thought was heaven and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts,” the President said.

President Museveni also noted that the attack on a truck carrying onions to the market across the border in DR Congo the other day, 12kms from the border near Bweera, Kasese, may have been by such elements.

“The Public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange People that come to your area. Report them to the Police that are nearest to you. Even relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return. They may be part of the terrorists,” he cautioned.