President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni also the Commander In Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)has revealed that yesterday 14th October, 2023, the country’s fighter bombers attacked four different points of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists.

These points were at: 72kms, 120kms, 69kms and 130kms from the border on the Bundibugyo-Semiliki side.

Im the statement issued today, Gen. Museveni during the attack, quite a number of terrorists were killed.

“As a consequence, the terrorists are running from Congo which they thought was heaven and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts,” the President said.

President Museveni further noted that the attack on a truck carrying onions to the market across the border in DR Congo the other day, 12kms from the border near Bweera, Kasese, may have been by such elements.

“The Public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange People that come to your area. Report them to the Police that are nearest to you. Even relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return. They may be part of the terrorists,” he urged.