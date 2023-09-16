In a laudable effort to improve maternal healthcare and reduce maternal deaths, Hon. Dr. Nicholas Kamara, Member of Parliament for Kabale Municipality, made a significant contribution by donating an ultrasound scan machine to Rugarama Hospital. This marks the third donation of such equipment to healthcare facilities within his constituency.

During a gathering at Rugarama Hospital, Dr. Kamara emphasized the importance of these modern ultrasound scan machines in ensuring the well-being of expectant mothers during pregnancy.

He explained, “This is a modern fetoscope, and it helps detect any abnormality of the pregnancy, whether the placenta is in the right position, the heart rates, the umbilical cord placement, the amount of amniotic fluid, and the ability of the mother to give birth normally or by cesarean section.”

The Kigezi Diocesan Secretary, Rev. Can. Milton Nkurunungi, expressed gratitude for Dr. Kamara’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare in the region. He mentioned that similar donations had been made to Kamukira H.C IV and Kirigime H.C III, both within Kabale Municipality. Rev. Nkurunungi took the opportunity to encourage individuals, especially Christians, to seek medical attention from healthcare facilities and not be misled by religious leaders who advocate for prayer alone as a remedy.

Dr. Esther Rutaremwa, the Medical Superintendent of Rugarama Hospital, highlighted the positive impact of Dr. Kamara’s donation. Before this contribution, the hospital had only one stationary ultrasound scan machine, which posed limitations on patient care. The addition of the new ultrasound machine is expected to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, benefiting numerous patients.

The Ministry of Health recommends at least two ultrasound scans for each expectant mother during pregnancy. However, residents of Kabale Municipality were previously paying Ugandan Shillings 20,000 to access these services from private clinics. Dr. Kamara’s generous donation, valued at Ugandan Shillings 20 million, not only provides crucial equipment but also includes training for midwives to operate the machinery, bringing the total expenditure to approximately Ugandan Shillings 20 million.